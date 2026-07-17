Melissa Gilbert Axed from Hit Show — 24 Hours After Husband Timothy Busfield Claimed He's Been 'Canceled' Over Child Sex Abuse Charges
July 17 2026, Published 11:17 a.m. ET
Melissa Gilbert has been axed from her hit TV show just 24 hours after her husband Timothy Busfield claimed he's been "canceled" over child s-x charges.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the actress, 62, won't be returning for season 14 of the Hallmark favorite When Calls the Heart, having appeared in the past two series as Georgie McGill, a former Mountie forensic investigator.
'It's Time To Say Farewell'
Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "Many people have asked if I will be returning to When Calls the Heart this coming season.
"The answer to that is no, I am not."
The former Little House on the Prairie star claimed the reason for her departure was due to "budget issues", not her partner's s-x scandal.
She added: "I wish all my sweet friends in Hope Valley a wonderful and successful season 14."
Gilbert also noted that she was "eternally grateful" to "bring Georgie McGill to life" for the past two seasons.
"It was a lovely couple of seasons, but it's time to say farewell," she wrote in the caption. "When one door closes, another one opens. Looking forward to whatever comes next. #thatsshowbiz #onwardandupward."
'My Career's Done'
Her departure comes hours after RadarOnline.com reported on Busfield's comments about being "canceled."
He told a 12-member grand jury that he can no longer find work after he was indicted in February on four counts of criminal sexual contact of a child stemming from alleged incidents that occurred between late 2022 and early 2024 when he was working as a director and producer on The Cleaning Lady in New Mexico.
According to court documents obtained from the district attorney's office in Albuquerque, New Mexico, through a public records request, Busfield said in February: "My career's done. I'm, I'm canceled. I'll never, I don't, I'll never work again just based on people's fear that I would do this again, and even if it wasn't true, I'm done.
"I've lost TV shows, a movie they've digitally replaced me from. My agency fired me. I'm done. This is not about me or a pity thing."
Busfield Slams Parents Of Child Actors
RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed audio from Busfield's hearing, which gave insight into the allegations levied against him by two child actors.
He blamed the children's parents, alleging they were angry when the kids were not recast in their roles.
Busfield, who unequivocally denied the allegations against him and later pleaded not guilty, alleged the parents were simply in the industry for the money, not for their kids' best interests.
In sworn testimony, obtained by Radar, he said: "My wife was a kid actor. I know paid actors and parents from almost 50 years of doing this ... I can tell when the parents are in it for the money, sometimes, I'm wrong sometimes, but I can tell."
He further claimed this was a plot against him after the two children from The Cleaning Lady set, who remain unnamed by police, were not brought back.
Instead, they were replaced by another child actor, who was also left unnamed.
Busfield also branded the children's parents "criminals," and he expressed sympathy for the children, who he alleged were also "victims" in this whole ordeal.
However, after making the claim that the parents were crooks, Busfield walked back his statements, recognizing that neither parent had formally been accused of a crime.
Busfield threw the "criminal" word out during a rant about how the allegations have affected his family. He said: "My children, my grandchildren, everybody in my life is done because of these false allegations for money and for revenge.
"These two criminals have ruined me, my wife, and her business. I am not going to break that. I did everything I was told to do in this entire process."
Prosecutors sought to clarify: "You're not accusing the two children?"
The West Wing alum replied: "No, they're the victims. They're the victims of these criminals. It's terrible, I think. I shouldn't call them criminals. The parents. Let me just say the parents. I shouldn't call them criminals. I shouldn't do that."