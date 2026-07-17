Melissa Gilbert Axed from Hit Show — 24 Hours After Husband Timothy Busfield Claimed He's Been 'Canceled' Over Child Sex Abuse Charges

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "Many people have asked if I will be returning to When Calls the Heart this coming season.

"The answer to that is no, I am not."

The former Little House on the Prairie star claimed the reason for her departure was due to "budget issues", not her partner's s-x scandal.

She added: "I wish all my sweet friends in Hope Valley a wonderful and successful season 14."

Gilbert also noted that she was "eternally grateful" to "bring Georgie McGill to life" for the past two seasons.

"It was a lovely couple of seasons, but it's time to say farewell," she wrote in the caption. "When one door closes, another one opens. Looking forward to whatever comes next. #thatsshowbiz #onwardandupward."