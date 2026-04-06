Melissa Gilbert Admits Being Prepared for 'All Scenarios' After Disgraced Husband Timothy Busfield's Child Sex Abuse Arrest — But Is '100 Percent Confident He Will Be Exonerated'
April 6 2026, Published 11:57 a.m. ET
Melissa Gilbert is standing firmly by her husband as his legal battle continues to unfold, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actress made it clear she is bracing for uncertainty while still insisting she believes in his innocence.
Breaks Silence on Past Allegations
During a new television appearance with George Stephanopoulos for Good Morning America, Gilbert addressed long-standing accusations tied to her husband, Timothy Busfield, making it clear she was aware of them early on in their relationship.
"I need to make something really abundantly clear," she said, per Us Weekly. "These allegations have been out in the ether for a really long time. When Tim and I got together, the internet existed. I didn't go into my relationship with him blind."
She emphasized she had direct conversations with Busfield about the claims before committing to their relationship.
"I am neither naive nor am I complicit. I talked to him about it, I asked him questions about it. I heard his side of the story — which no one has ever heard — which is the truth. And when the time is right, and that is not now, Tim will tell the truth of all of these past allegations when he needs to," she continued.
'Most Traumatizing Experience'
Gilbert did not shy away from describing the emotional toll the situation has taken on their lives.
"Our life as we knew it is done," she said in the interview. "We are grieving what we had — all of our plans, all of our dreams, all of our ideas, all of our projects."
Calling the ordeal "the most traumatizing experience of our lives," she added that the fallout has already had lasting consequences for Busfield's career and reputation.
"For Tim, it's done. He's canceled. Even if he's exonerated, he will always be that guy," she said.
She also strongly defended his character, adding: "[He's] the last person in the world who would hurt a child. And believe me, if I thought for a second that Tim Busfield hurt a child, he'd have a lot more to worry about than prison."
Prepared for Any Outcome
While expressing unwavering support, Gilbert acknowledged the reality of the situation they are facing.
"I am 100 percent confident he will be exonerated," she said, before noting, "[We] have to be prepared for all scenarios."
She pointed to the strength of their relationship as a foundation during the crisis.
"We've had a lot of ups and downs, we've been through struggles, we've had our own issues to deal with and we've worked through everything," she explained. "He is nothing if not completely honest with me."
Gilbert added that her trust extends deeply into their family life.
"I trust him with my children's lives, with my grandchildren's lives, my nieces and nephews. He is an honorable, caring, generous human being," she explained.
When asked what outcome she hopes for, Gilbert became emotional.
"Exoneration, an apology, free him from this cloud," she said.
Legal Case Moves Forward
Busfield was arrested earlier this year in New Mexico after being accused of child sexual abuse involving two minors connected to a television production. He later turned himself in and denied the allegations.
Following his arrest, Gilbert publicly backed her husband, while his attorney maintained that he is innocent and suggested the claims were driven by personal motives tied to a family dispute.
In the weeks after his arrest, Gilbert also appealed to the court to ensure his safety while in custody, describing him as "my love, my rock, my partner in business and life" and praising his "strongest moral compass."
Busfield has since been released from custody. He was later indicted on multiple counts and has pleaded not guilty. His trial is currently scheduled for May 2027.