Melissa Gilbert Admits Being Prepared for 'All Scenarios' After Disgraced Husband Timothy Busfield's Child Sex Abuse Arrest — But Is '100 Percent Confident He Will Be Exonerated'

During a new television appearance with George Stephanopoulos for Good Morning America, Gilbert addressed long-standing accusations tied to her husband, Timothy Busfield, making it clear she was aware of them early on in their relationship.

"I need to make something really abundantly clear," she said, per Us Weekly. "These allegations have been out in the ether for a really long time. When Tim and I got together, the internet existed. I didn't go into my relationship with him blind."

She emphasized she had direct conversations with Busfield about the claims before committing to their relationship.

"I am neither naive nor am I complicit. I talked to him about it, I asked him questions about it. I heard his side of the story — which no one has ever heard — which is the truth. And when the time is right, and that is not now, Tim will tell the truth of all of these past allegations when he needs to," she continued.