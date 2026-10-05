EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn Wanted to Meet With Pop Star to 'Clear the Air' Before Her Wedding to NFL Star Travis Kelce

However, several months before the announcement, a source claimed Alwyn hoped to meet with Swift to "clear the air" and "find some closure."

"Joe wants to resolve some lingering issues and finally shut the door on the past," added the source at the time. "He just wants to get a better understanding of why it didn’t work out between them."

However, Kelce allegedly pushed back at the request and Swift wasn't in a hurry to meet up with her ex, according to the source.

"She expressed her feelings in her album and got a lot out of her system, and she just thinks it’s better to keep distance from exes," the source explained. "Taylor’s happy with Travis, and a lot of her friends think it would be too painful to see Joe again. She wishes him well, but she doesn’t want to see him."