EXCLUSIVE: Inside Steven Spielberg's Secret 'UFO' Flick — After Showing of First Footage Sparks Even More Mystery Over Long-Awaited Sci-Fi Project

Directed by Spielberg, 77, the movie reunites him with screenwriter David Koepp, 61, and features a high-profile cast including Emily Blunt, 41, Colman Domingo, 54, Josh O’Connor, 34, Colin Firth, 63, and Eve Hewson, 33.

Though plot details remain tightly under wraps, a screening of raw footage has only heightened speculation about its themes and content.

Rumors are swirling Firth is playing the film’s main antagonist, with some insiders suggesting the film could be linked to E.T. or Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Others believe it marks a bold new direction for the filmmaker.

Sources who attended the screening event, held at Universal Pictures’ newly-dedicated Steven Spielberg Theater in Los Angeles, described one sequence in which Blunt's character is chased by ominous black vehicles.

In another scene, her battered sedan collides with a speeding train while O'Connor’s character fights to escape.

A source close to the production said: "The energy is relentless. It's action, it's mystery, but it also feels emotionally loaded – classic Spielberg with a twist."

Characters played by Hewson and Domingo are also glimpsed, though their roles remain vague.