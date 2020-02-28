Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Steven Spielberg ‘Shocked’ By Daughter’s Secret Porn Career Mikaela says she stands by her family after her decision to film XXX videos!

Legendary Hollywood mogul Steven Spielberg was “shocked” when his daughter, Mikaela Spielberg, told him about being a porn star but she says she stands by her family after revealing her secret career.

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that her dad was “shocked when Mikaela told them. They had no idea she was doing it,” the source said.

Steven and Kate Capshaw adopted Mikaela, now 23, as a baby and the source said they will always stand by her.

“They love her and support her, but they were completely stunned and are really embarrassed by it.”

Mikaela revealed she wasn’t handling the pressure of going public with her secret porn career news alone.

“I see a therapist, I do the work, can some of y’all say you do the same?” she posted.

And she was just as defensive of her family after she was hit with negative comments on social media.

“I’d stand by my family like they stood by me during all this chaos any day of the week and that’s the tea,” she wrote on her now-private Instagram page.

Scroll through the gallery for more details about fallout from Steven Spielberg’s daughter’s secret porn career.