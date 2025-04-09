Steven Spielberg Pays Tribute to His 'One of a Kind' Collaborator on 'E.T.' and 'Jurassic Park' After Hollywood Icon's Death Aged 96

Spielberg, 78, released an emotional statement following the announcement of Levy's death in which he described the publicist as "one of a kind."

He said: "Marvin's passing is a huge loss for me and our industry writ large. There are many talented PR executives, but Marvin was one of a kind.

"For over 50 years, he was a deeply loyal and exceptional collaborator who was respected and appreciated by all those who were lucky enough to learn from his counsel."

Spielberg noted he had worked with Levy since the earliest days of his career.