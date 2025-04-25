Your tip
Revealed: Secret CIA Files Show Cold War-Era Soviets Attacked a UFO Piloted By Bug-Eyed ETs

comp image of alien
Source: Radar illustration

A computer illustration reveals how the aliens may have looked.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 25 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

A recently declassified CIA document has revealed a UFO piloted by mysterious, bug-eyed extraterrestrials landed in Siberia during the height of the Cold War and made contact with a group of Soviet soldiers.

However, they did not come in peace, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the vengeful space aliens unleashed a horrifying light weapon that turned a whole platoon of soldiers into stone.

we identify the planet teeming with aliens as scientists declare they are percent certain it is filled with ets
Source: MEGA

A report said a group of soviet soldiers encountered the UFO.

The newly uncovered 250-page report written in 1990 by the KGB spy agency revealed a Soviet platoon conducting military exercises in Siberia spotted "a low-flying spaceship in the shape of a saucer." One of the soldiers apparently fired a surface-to-air missile, damaging the UFO and sending it crashing to the ground.

One of the surviving soldiers recalled: "It fell to Earth not far away, and five short humanoids with large heads and large black eyes emerged from it."

After escaping the debris of their ruined ship, "the aliens came close together and then merged into a single object that acquired a spherical shape. That object began to buzz and hiss sharply and then became brilliant white."

In a few seconds, the spheres grew much bigger and exploded by flaring up with an extremely bright light.

aliens unsplash
Source: UNSPLASH

The aliens inside were not friendly.

The report continued: "At that very instant, 23 soldiers who had watched the phenomenon turned into ... stone poles. Only two soldiers who stood in the shade and were less exposed to the luminous explosion survived."

The two terrified witnesses and the ruins of the spaceship were taken by KGB officials to a secret base near Moscow.

According to Soviet scientists who investigated the incident, and the petrified survivors, "an unknown energy source had instantaneously altered the soldiers’ biological structure, transforming them into a substance with the same molecular composition as limestone."

After reading the report, one CIA agent branded the alien attack a "horrific picture of revenge on the part of extraterrestrial creatures — a picture that makes one’s blood freeze."

"If the KGB file corresponds to reality, this is an extremely menacing case,” the CIA concluded. "The Aliens possess such weapons and technology that go beyond all our assumptions.

"They can stand up for themselves if attacked."

Composite photo of the Pentagon.
Source: MEGA

A whistleblower said the Pentagon is hiding evidence of UFOs.

This all comes after RadarOnline.com previously revealed Pentagon officials have been hiding a top-secret program dedicated to retrieving downed UFOs and harvesting their otherworldly technology for America's military use, according to an ex-forces pilot.

Whistleblower Jake Barber, a respected Air Force veteran, said he was part of a clandestine team whose job was to rush to the scene of crashed UFOs and collect the debris before the public or our nation's adversaries – knew they were even there.

The former helicopter pilot explains that some of the downed craft he saw on the job were man-made – but charges at least one of them was DEFINITELY "alien" in origin.

"I saw an egg, a white egg," he said of one suspicious vessel. "There was no engine, no thermal signature.

"I was operating at night when I finally came to pick it up... I'm wearing night-vision goggles... Just visually looking at the object on the ground, you could tell that it was extraordinary and anomalous.

"It was not human."

