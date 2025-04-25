Revealed: Secret CIA Files Show Cold War-Era Soviets Attacked a UFO Piloted By Bug-Eyed ETs

The newly uncovered 250-page report written in 1990 by the KGB spy agency revealed a Soviet platoon conducting military exercises in Siberia spotted "a low-flying spaceship in the shape of a saucer." One of the soldiers apparently fired a surface-to-air missile, damaging the UFO and sending it crashing to the ground.

One of the surviving soldiers recalled: "It fell to Earth not far away, and five short humanoids with large heads and large black eyes emerged from it."

After escaping the debris of their ruined ship, "the aliens came close together and then merged into a single object that acquired a spherical shape. That object began to buzz and hiss sharply and then became brilliant white."

In a few seconds, the spheres grew much bigger and exploded by flaring up with an extremely bright light.