Steve Doocy Outrages 'Fox & Friends' Co-host by Insisting There's No Evidence for Biden Impeachment
Steve Doocy flamed tensions on Fox & Friends when he insisted there was no evidence to support House Republicans impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The panelists clashed on Wednesday morning, just hours before Hunter Biden is scheduled to appear for his closed-door testimony.
With the topic of Hunter's testimony and the push for President Biden's impeachment at the center of the debate, the issue of evidence or rather lack thereof to support alleged "high crimes and misdemeanors" was brought up.
"So this is coming at a critical moment for the Republicans impeachment inquiry," Doocy said of Hunter's testimony. "And on Capitol Hill, a lot of Republican lawmakers say they have seen zero evidence of high crimes and misdemeanors."
"And right now, the Republicans do not have enough votes to impeach. And after dozens of interviews and over 100,000 documents released to the committees, the Republicans have yet to produce any direct evidence of misconduct by Joe Biden," Doocy added.
Brian Kilmeade appeared peeved with Doocy's remarks and argued, "But man, this looks absolutely terrible."
"One hundred fifty suspicious activity reports around them," Kilmeade continued. "Joe Biden was in on meetings with every major deal regarding Hunter Biden. He said, my dad is sitting next to me while talking to a Chinese CFC official."
After back and forth with Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt, who insisted she thought "there IS evidence," Doocy doubled down on his original point, "Well, yeah, I think there are many lawmakers who say they’ve seen zero evidence of high crimes and misdemeanors."
"But we just said that they have," Kilmeade argued.
Doocy challenged, "But they’ve …. to impeach somebody you need direct evidence of misconduct by Joe Biden. Look, Hunter Biden, it sure looks like he traded on his name and he’s going to have plenty of time today."
Kilmeade interrupted, "With is dad … the role his dad played is key."
"Pardon me Brian. We’re going to have plenty of time, the Republicans are, to ask him a million questions," Doocy fired back. "It will be interesting to hear what he has to say. But right now, you know, according to Republicans, there’s no."
"What Republicans?!" Kilmeade balked.
"Some Republicans say they’ve got the goods on Hunter Biden and Joe Biden. But a number of Republicans who I’ve spoken to on Capitol Hill say there’s no direct evidence of misconduct by the current president," Doocy explained to his co-hosts.
While Earhardt seemingly refused to accept Doocy's argument, labeling the whole situation "so corrupt," to which Kilmeade agreed it was "unbelievable," Doocy remained firm that there was a lack of evidence.