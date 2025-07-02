'Single White Female' Actress Looks Unrecognizable From '90s Heyday As She Steps Out in LA

Fonda comes from a family of mega Hollywood icons – including her grandfather Henry Fonda, her father Peter Fonda and her aunt Jane Fonda.

During the 1990s, Fonda was a successful actress and received two Golden Globe nominations throughout her career, as well as a Primetime Emmy nomination.

Despite having an iconic resume of gigs, she admitted in a 2000 interview that she felt insecure when watching her work.

Fonda said: "What is it with my low self-esteem? I'm trying to be happy with my career. I think I should give myself a break, but I've got this bug that rides me. 'You should be doing better.' Every time I work, I'm frustrated with my physical inability to catch up to my mental picture."

Years prior to that, while promoting 1994’s Camilla, she hinted at feeling the same way towards her project saying: "I play a musician with terrible stage fright who has these big, hungry dreams. She’s got talent, but she is so acutely aware of those who are geniuses that she feels small and not good enough. It’s my life."