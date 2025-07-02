Your tip
'Single White Female' Actress Looks Unrecognizable From '90s Heyday As She Steps Out in LA

photo of bridget fonda
Source: COLUMBIA PICTURES

Bridget Fonda stepped away from Hollywood to raise her son.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 2 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

A Single White Female star has turned heads during a recent outing in Los Angeles.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Bridget Fonda looked unrecognizable as she stepped out for lunch wearing a striped button-up shirt and black trousers, showing off her incredible weight loss.

Bridget's Outing

bridget fonda out in la
Source: MEGA

The former Hollywood icon, 61, showed off her dramatic weight loss.

During the outing, the former Hollywood icon, 61, showed off her dramatic weight loss.

After stepping away from the spotlight, Fonda's weight changed as she began living a more private life.

Within the last few months, as Hollywood's obsession with the weight loss drug Ozempic takes over the industry, Fonda has revealed a much slimmer figure.

Iconic Career

bridget fonda in jackie brown
Source: MIRAMAX

Fonda comes from a family of mega Hollywood icons.

Fonda comes from a family of mega Hollywood icons – including her grandfather Henry Fonda, her father Peter Fonda and her aunt Jane Fonda.

During the 1990s, Fonda was a successful actress and received two Golden Globe nominations throughout her career, as well as a Primetime Emmy nomination.

Despite having an iconic resume of gigs, she admitted in a 2000 interview that she felt insecure when watching her work.

Fonda said: "What is it with my low self-esteem? I'm trying to be happy with my career. I think I should give myself a break, but I've got this bug that rides me. 'You should be doing better.' Every time I work, I'm frustrated with my physical inability to catch up to my mental picture."

Years prior to that, while promoting 1994’s Camilla, she hinted at feeling the same way towards her project saying: "I play a musician with terrible stage fright who has these big, hungry dreams. She’s got talent, but she is so acutely aware of those who are geniuses that she feels small and not good enough. It’s my life."

bridget fonda mega
Source: MEGA

Her last screen credit was back in the 2002 television film 'Snow Queen.'

A few of Fonda's most iconic roles were in films like Single White Females, Jackie Brown and Point of No Return.

Her last gig was back in the 2002 television film Snow Queen, which was released the year before she was involved in a horrifying car accident.

While she was driving in the rain on a highway, her car flipped and rolled down a hill – which left her with two fractured vertebrae.

After giving birth to her son Oliver, who she welcomed in 2005 with her husband Danny Elfman, she took a step back from Hollywood.

The pair, who had not been spotted together on the red carpet since 2009, were seen in public together for the first time in 16 years outside their Los Angeles home in early May.

Returning To Hollywood?

bridget fonda out in la
Source: MEGA

Fonda stepped away from Hollywood to focus on raising her son.

Two decades after stepping away from Hollywood, Fonda still hasn't returned, and it doesn't seem like there's a chance she will.

Back in 2023, the actress was spotted at LAX by the Daily Mail who asked her if she ever plans on reviving her career.

She replied: "No. It’s too nice being a civilian."

When she was asked if there was any director who could convince her to change her mind about returning to the spotlight, Fonda said: "Nope."

bridget fonda out in la
Source: MEGA

Two decades after stepping away from Hollywood, Fonda still hasn't returned.

