The Billionaire Who Made Hollywood His Personal Harem… And The FBI Investigation Into His Missing Wartime Air Force

By the time the FBI became interested in Hughes, he was a nearly deaf, shy man too embarrassed to talk to people. He began using a glad-handing associate named Johnny Meyer; affable Johnny arranged all the parties, introduced Hughes to all the right people and picked up the party girls and tabs. So FBI agents turned their attention to the man who played monkey to Hughes’ organ grinder.

To help Hughes, Meyer set his sights on FDR’s son Elliott Roosevelt, then a top-ranking officer in the Army Air Force. Roosevelt had influence enough in high places to help Hughes wrest profitable transoceanic air routes from Pan American Airways and gift them to the Hollywood billionaire’s TWA.

Meyer introduced Roosevelt to Faye Emerson, the busty, blonde movie and TV star, whose cleavage on TV quiz shows caused her to be known as “the woman who put the V in TV.”