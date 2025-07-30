'She's Truly Broken': Ozzy Osbourne's Wife Sharon Sparks Concern As She Looks 'Frail and Very Small' At Emotional Funeral For Late Black Sabbath Legend
Sharon Osbourne was completely bereft at the moving funeral for her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne, sparking concern among fans for her "frail" appearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The rocker's widow, 72, was openly weeping as she arrived with the couple's children at a floral memorial in his hometown of Birmingham, England. Sharon appeared to be wearing Ozzy's wedding band in a long chain hanging from her neck as she needed the assistance of son Jack, 39, and daughter Kelly, 38, to walk.
Paying Tribute
Sharon carried a tissue and wore little makeup as she laid a flower at the massive memorial that has grown at the city's Black Sabbath Bench, which honors the legendary heavy metal band Ozzy fronted for so many years.
Even the couple's camera-shy eldest daughter, Aimee, 41, joined her mother and siblings to each place a single pink rose wrapped in black among the other bouquets left by fans.
Ozzy died on July 22 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease and several other health ailments. He was 76 years old.
Bereaved
Fans took notice of Sharon's appearance at the memorial, with many worried about how she'll be able to move on without her husband of 43 years.
"My heart goes out to Sharon, bless her. She is truly broken and lost without the love of her life. Not many of us get to experience such undying love, but she certainly did. I hope she has enough strength to get through this sad time. She looks so very frail," one user wrote on X.
You can’t fake the frail, broken look of Sharon. You can’t fake that kind of love", a second person noted, while a third commented, "Beautiful and very heartbreaking to see the kids hold her up. They'll need each other for the foreseeable."
Fan Farewell
Sharon and her family decided to share their mourning with thousands of Ozzy's fans, who lined the streets of Birmingham for the funeral cortege that carried his casket through the city he loved so much. The procession eventually traveled over the Black Sabbath Bridge, named after Ozzy's band, before arriving at the steps that honor the group.
The Crazy Train rocker's name was spelled out in bright purple letters in the back of a hearse featuring long windows for better viewing.
Ozzy died a mere 17 days after the "War Pigs" wild man played his final live show with Black Sabbath, which took place at Birmingham's Villa Park. It was the group's first performance together in nearly 20 years.
At one point, Ozzy beamed as he told his adoring fans, "You have no idea how I feel," about being back in his element singing before a cheering audience.
Garden Burial
Now that Sharon and her family have publicly mourned Ozzy, she plans to host a small family funeral on the couple's 350-acre English estate, where her husband will be laid to rest in the home's garden, RadarOnline.com previously reported.
Meanwhile, Ozzy's widow and longtime manager is sparking worries about how she will be able to carry on without her soulmate.
"Sharon is very, very fragile. She is so thin. She is not well. We are all terrified for her health at this point," a friend told The Daily Mail.
"This is the heaviest blow. Ozzy was her life.
"The whole point of her life was him. They were each other's best friend. We don't know what she will do or how she will cope."