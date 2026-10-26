Sharon Osbourne Recalls Her Last Moments With Late Husband Ozzy Before His Death: 'He Asked Me to Kiss Him'

During a September sit-down on Paul C. Brunson’s “We Need to Talk” podcast⁠, Kelly remembered some of the last words her father said to her.

"No matter what happens in this life, you can live the rest of your life knowing there was one man on this planet that truly loved you. That truly loved you for every single thing that you are," she recalled him telling her. "And that one man is me."

"Three days later, he was gone," she added.

Earlier this year, Kelly posted a heartfelt tribute to her dad on Instagram.

"Dad, I still find myself looking for you in ordinary moments, the advice I need, the joke I want to tell, the victory I wish you could see," she wrote. "The ache of missing you is the price of loving you, and I would pay it forever rather than have never been your child at all!"

"I will never stop missing you," she continued. "It is an honor to spend the rest of my life loving you."