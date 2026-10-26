Sharon Osbourne Recalls Her Last Moments With Late Husband Ozzy Before His Death: 'He Asked Me to Kiss Him'
Oct. 26 2026, Published 4:22 p.m. ET
Sharon Osbourne shared an intimate look at some of her last memories of her late husband, Ozzy, before his death at 76, RadarOnline.com has learned.
During a recent interview, the former reality star, 74, said she'd "spoken in the night" with her husband prior to his fatal cardiac arrest on July 22, 2025.
'He Asked Me to Kiss Him Twice'
"Ozzy had woken in the night and he asked me to kiss him twice, and I did. And then he said, ‘Hold me, hold me tight,’ and I did," she told BBC.
"The next thing I know, it’s early in the morning, and someone comes rushing into the room saying, ‘Come down now,’" she recalled. "I ran down, and that was it."
As Radar previously reported, medical examiners later confirmed he'd suffered an acute myocardial infarction, listing Parkinson's disease and coronary artery disease as contributing factors to his passing.
Sharon Osbourne Buried Ozzy Privately
Sharon said that she made decided to have Ozzy buried at their Buckinghamshire estate so that he could be at peace away from the buzz of fans who would want to visit his final resting place.
"There was no way I could put Ozzy in a public graveyard. I’ve seen what happens to other people in the public eye," she explained. "There’s no peace because people want to come and they want to pay their respects. That’s an ongoing thing, and I wanted Ozzy to rest and just be."
This way, Sharon has been able to see his grave "every day."
'You've Lost the Love of Your Life'
Sharon also spoke out on how she has been handling her journey through grief in the last year.
“You’ve lost the love of your life, so you don’t just wake up and go, ‘I’m fine now. I’m cured,’" she reflected. "You never get over it," Osbourne continued. "But you learn to live with it, and that’s what I’m trying to do. So you either sit in a room and don’t come out, or you accept it, befriend it, and that’s it."
Kelly Osbourne Remembers One of Her Final Talks With Ozzy
During a September sit-down on Paul C. Brunson’s “We Need to Talk” podcast, Kelly remembered some of the last words her father said to her.
"No matter what happens in this life, you can live the rest of your life knowing there was one man on this planet that truly loved you. That truly loved you for every single thing that you are," she recalled him telling her. "And that one man is me."
"Three days later, he was gone," she added.
Earlier this year, Kelly posted a heartfelt tribute to her dad on Instagram.
"Dad, I still find myself looking for you in ordinary moments, the advice I need, the joke I want to tell, the victory I wish you could see," she wrote. "The ache of missing you is the price of loving you, and I would pay it forever rather than have never been your child at all!"
"I will never stop missing you," she continued. "It is an honor to spend the rest of my life loving you."