Sharon Osbourne Reveals She Still Visits 'Love of Her Life' Ozzy's Grave 'Every Day' Since His Death

“You’ve lost the love of your life, so you don’t just wake up and go, ‘I’m fine now. I’m cured,’" she explained.

"You never get over it," Osbourne continued. "But you learn to live with it, and that’s what I’m trying to do. So you either sit in a room and don’t come out, or you accept it, befriend it, and that’s it.”

The mother-of-three went on to describe her decision to bury her late husband at his Buckinghamshire home.