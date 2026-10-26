Sharon Osbourne Reveals She Still Visits 'Love of Her Life' Ozzy's Grave 'Every Day' Since His Death
Oct. 26 2026, Published 2:29 p.m. ET
Sharon Osbourne got candid about how she is handling the death of her late husband, Ozzy Osbourne, RadarOnline.com can report.
During an interview published on Monday, October 26, the 74-year-old admitted that she's far from over the loss, and she still visits the his grave on a daily basis.
Sharon Osbourne Visits Ozzy's Grave
“You’ve lost the love of your life, so you don’t just wake up and go, ‘I’m fine now. I’m cured,’" she explained.
"You never get over it," Osbourne continued. "But you learn to live with it, and that’s what I’m trying to do. So you either sit in a room and don’t come out, or you accept it, befriend it, and that’s it.”
The mother-of-three went on to describe her decision to bury her late husband at his Buckinghamshire home.
Sharon Osbourne Wants Ozzy to 'Rest'
“There was no way I could put Ozzy in a public graveyard," she asserted.
"I’ve seen what happens to other people in the public eye," Osbourne added. "There’s no peace because people want to come and they want to pay their respects. That’s an ongoing thing, and I wanted Ozzy to rest and just be.”
Sharon Osbourne Recalls Final Talk With Ozzy
During the interview, the former reality star also revealed that she was with the Black Sabbath co-founder when he passed away.
“We’d spoken in the night. Ozzy had woken in the night, and he asked me to kiss him twice, and I did. And then he said, ‘Hold me, hold me tight,’ and I did,” she divulged.
“And then the next thing I know, it’s early in the morning, and someone comes rushing into the room saying, ‘Come down now.’ I ran down, and that was it," Osbourne remembered.
Ozzy Osbourne's Death
Ozzy died on July 22, 2025, just weeks after taking the stage for what would be his final concert.
He performed despite ongoing health issues after fracturing his vertebrae and developing sepsis in the hospital. He also was fighting a battle with Parkinson's disease.
A funeral procession for him was held on July 30, 2025, in his hometown of Birmingham, England.