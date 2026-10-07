EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne Reveals Ozzy's Heartbreaking Final Words
Oct. 7 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Kelly Osbourne has revealed the heartbreaking final words that dad Ozzy Osbourne shared with her just three days before his death – telling her she should always know how deeply he treasured her. RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"He sat me down and said, 'Tots, I need you to know something... No matter what happens in this life, you can live the rest of your life knowing that there was one man on this planet that truly loved you, that truly loved you for every single thing you are. And that man is me,'" Kelly, 41, said.
Ozzy's Final Words Haunted Kelly
The heartfelt declaration from a man known to the world as the Prince of Darkness frightened her.
"I started to cry, saying, 'Please don't talk like this,'" she said on the We Need to Talk podcast.
The cofounder of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath said he knew she sometimes struggled to believe she was loved, adding: "I love you more than anyone."
And then, said Kelly: "Three days later, he was gone."
Ozzy died at age 76 on July 22, 2025, after years of health problems, including Parkinson's disease, and just 17 days after he gave a farewell concert in his hometown of Birmingham, England.
Ozzy's Final Show Meant Everything
Kelly credits her mom, Sharon Osbourne, 73, with moving heaven and earth to make that final performance happen.
Despite severe pain and doctors' warnings, Ozzy believed the show must go on.
"He chose to do it anyway because it meant more to him than anything," said Kelly.
For Ozzy, the concert was a final curtain call.
"He got to say goodbye, and he got to say thank you," Kelly said. "That's all he wanted to do."