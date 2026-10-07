EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne Reveals Ozzy's Heartbreaking Final Words

The heartfelt declaration from a man known to the world as the Prince of Darkness frightened her.

"I started to cry, saying, 'Please don't talk like this,'" she said on the We Need to Talk podcast.

The cofounder of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath said he knew she sometimes struggled to believe she was loved, adding: "I love you more than anyone."

And then, said Kelly: "Three days later, he was gone."

Ozzy died at age 76 on July 22, 2025, after years of health problems, including Parkinson's disease, and just 17 days after he gave a farewell concert in his hometown of Birmingham, England.