Inside Sharon Osbourne's Wild Hollywood Career — From Reality TV Star to 'The Talk' Co-Host as Ozzy's Widow Celebrates 74th Birthday
Oct. 9 2026, Published 3:38 p.m. ET
Sharon Osbourne has built a fan base for decades through her frequent appearances on the small screen.
Sadly, the reality star, 74, recently celebrated her first birthday without her better half, Ozzy Osbourne. He passed away in July 2025 at 76 years old. From managing Ozzy to emerging as an outspoken voice on daytime TV, RadarOnline.com can tell all about her wild life.
A Music Mogul’s Daughter
The Brixton, London, native spent her childhood in the shadow of her infamous father, Don Arden, a music promoter who managed Black Sabbath.
Ozzy was eventually removed from the band in 1979. However, Sharon took over from her father’s management and helped Ozzy establish his solo career from scratch.
In 1982, Sharon and Ozzy said "I do" in a wedding ceremony in Hawaii. The pair later welcomed three kids – Aimee, Kelly, and Jack.
The Show That Made Her Famous
In 2001, MTV decided to go ahead with The Osbournes after initially rejecting the idea multiple times. The show became one of the network’s biggest hits following its 2002 premiere.
Aside from starring in the show as the wild family's matriarch, Sharon also served as executive producer.
After The Osbournes, she started a daytime syndicated talk show of her own, The Sharon Osbourne Show.
A few years later, she released an autobiography, Extreme, which debuted at the top position on the best-seller list of The Sunday Times.
Becoming a Talent Show Judge on 'The X Factor' and 'AGT'
Sharon’s popularity on reality TV continued as she joined the judging panel of The X Factor in 2004. She was a mentor for the inaugural season and continued appearing on the show until 2017.
She even joined Piers Morgan and David Hasselhoff in the second season of America’s Got Talent in 2007. Sharon participated in The Celebrity Apprentice three years later, finishing in third position.
'The Talk' Co-Host Era and Life After Ozzy
Sharon’s longest TV hosting gig arrived with the CBS daytime show, The Talk, in 2010. She was one of the original co-hosts when the show premiered.
Sharon remained on the panel for 11 seasons, but she was famously fired after a controversial on-air debate. There had also been several allegations about her allegedly poor behavior behind-the-scenes.
Other television credits include a special appearance on Shopping with Keith Lemon and a 2024 appearance on Celebrity Big Brother UK.