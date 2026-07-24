EXCLUSIVE: Sandra Bullock Is Not 'Looking to Replace' Late Partner and 'Love of Her Life' Bryan Randall If She Looks for Love Again

Bullock and Randall first met in 2015. He was the photographer at her son Louis' birthday party, and they began dating not long after that.

Over the next few years, Randall became a major fixture of Bullock's life and they were regularly seen out and about on date nights, at Hollywood premieres and on trips with her kids.

Although rumors swirled that they had privately got engaged or even tied the knot, the couple chose not to marry.

"I am someone who went through the divorce process. I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children — three children, his older daughter. It's the best thing ever," The Proposal actress explained during a 2021 appearance on Red Table Talk. "I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother."