EXCLUSIVE: Sandra Bullock Is Not 'Looking to Replace' Late Partner and 'Love of Her Life' Bryan Randall If She Looks for Love Again
July 24 2026, Published 2:10 p.m. ET
Sandra Bullock tragically lost her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, to a private health battle after spending eight years together.
Ahead of The Blindside star's 62nd birthday on July 26, RadarOnline.com revisits their relationship and whether she's open to finding love again one day.
Inside Sandra Bullock's Relationship With Bryan Randall
Bullock and Randall first met in 2015. He was the photographer at her son Louis' birthday party, and they began dating not long after that.
Over the next few years, Randall became a major fixture of Bullock's life and they were regularly seen out and about on date nights, at Hollywood premieres and on trips with her kids.
Although rumors swirled that they had privately got engaged or even tied the knot, the couple chose not to marry.
"I am someone who went through the divorce process. I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children — three children, his older daughter. It's the best thing ever," The Proposal actress explained during a 2021 appearance on Red Table Talk. "I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother."
Bryan Randall's Secret Health Battle
Their relationship took a tragic turn around 2020 when Randall was diagnosed with ALS.
On August 5, 2023, it was confirmed he had passed away at 57 years old after a secret three-year battle with the progressive nervous system disease.
"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request," a statement from his family read. "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."
Sandra Bullock Open to Dating, Source Claims
More than a year after he died, a source told Radar that Bullock may be warming up to the idea of dating again someday.
"Bryan was the love of her life. She’s not looking to replace him," the source shared. "But she is ready to open her heart to the possibility of meeting someone new and maybe even finding love."
"She’s not in any sort of rush, and she’s not desperate," added the source. "She’s discreetly telling friends that she’s ready to start dating."
Still, Bullock appears to be single at the moment and has not publicly dated anyone over the past three years.
Sandra Bullock Focusing on Her Kids
After Randall's death, Bullock put her career on hold, but she's recently made her acting comeback with the sequel to Practical Magic, which is set to be released later this year.
Despite stepping back into the spotlight, the 61-year-old is determined to prioritize time with her children over work.
"I made this film at this time because I knew my kids were out of school," she said at CNBC’s Changemakers Summit in New York City in April. "I’m not going to sacrifice my children’s time — my time — with my kids."