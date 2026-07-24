Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Sandra Bullock
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Sandra Bullock Is Not 'Looking to Replace' Late Partner and 'Love of Her Life' Bryan Randall If She Looks for Love Again

Sandra Bullock's partner Bryan Randall died in 2023.
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock's partner Bryan Randall died in 2023.

July 24 2026, Published 2:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Sandra Bullock tragically lost her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, to a private health battle after spending eight years together.

Ahead of The Blindside star's 62nd birthday on July 26, RadarOnline.com revisits their relationship and whether she's open to finding love again one day.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Sandra Bullock's Relationship With Bryan Randall

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall were together for eight years.
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall were together for eight years.

Bullock and Randall first met in 2015. He was the photographer at her son Louis' birthday party, and they began dating not long after that.

Over the next few years, Randall became a major fixture of Bullock's life and they were regularly seen out and about on date nights, at Hollywood premieres and on trips with her kids.

Although rumors swirled that they had privately got engaged or even tied the knot, the couple chose not to marry.

"I am someone who went through the divorce process. I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children — three children, his older daughter. It's the best thing ever," The Proposal actress explained during a 2021 appearance on Red Table Talk. "I don't wanna say do it like I do it, but I don't need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother."

Article continues below advertisement

Bryan Randall's Secret Health Battle

Sandra Bullock supported Bryan Randall through his ALS battle.
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock supported Bryan Randall through his ALS battle.

Their relationship took a tragic turn around 2020 when Randall was diagnosed with ALS.

On August 5, 2023, it was confirmed he had passed away at 57 years old after a secret three-year battle with the progressive nervous system disease.

"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request," a statement from his family read. "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."

Article continues below advertisement

Sandra Bullock Open to Dating, Source Claims

Sandra Bullock told friends she was open to dating again, according to a source.
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock told friends she was open to dating again, according to a source.

More than a year after he died, a source told Radar that Bullock may be warming up to the idea of dating again someday.

"Bryan was the love of her life. She’s not looking to replace him," the source shared. "But she is ready to open her heart to the possibility of meeting someone new and maybe even finding love."

"She’s not in any sort of rush, and she’s not desperate," added the source. "She’s discreetly telling friends that she’s ready to start dating."

Still, Bullock appears to be single at the moment and has not publicly dated anyone over the past three years.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of President Donald J Trump and Dr Phil McGraw

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Aliens Shocker — Prez Accused of Recruiting Dr Phil to Probe UFO Files… Before He Discovered 'Cover-Up'

Photo of Prince William and Prince George

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Accused of 'Virtue Signaling' Parenting After Waleses 'Show Them How It's Done Yet Again'

Sandra Bullock Focusing on Her Kids

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Sandra Bullock is prioritizing her kids over work.
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock is prioritizing her kids over work.

After Randall's death, Bullock put her career on hold, but she's recently made her acting comeback with the sequel to Practical Magic, which is set to be released later this year.

Despite stepping back into the spotlight, the 61-year-old is determined to prioritize time with her children over work.

"I made this film at this time because I knew my kids were out of school," she said at CNBC’s Changemakers Summit in New York City in April. "I’m not going to sacrifice my children’s time — my time — with my kids."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.