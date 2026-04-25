Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Sandra Bullock
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Fragile' Sandra Bullock Sparks Fears She's 'Totally Unprepared for Level of Hate' Online as Still-Grieving Star Joins Social Media

Photo of Sandra Bullock
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock's online return is sparking fear.

April 25 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Fragile Sandra Bullock is sparking concern among those close to her after joining Instagram for the first time, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the still-grieving actress may be unprepared for the intensity of online scrutiny following years away from the public eye.

The 61-year-old Oscar winner quietly launched her account in recent days and has rapidly amassed more than 5 million followers. Still, the move comes after a deeply personal period marked by the death of her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, who died in August 2023 at 57 after a three-year battle with ALS.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Need to Figure This Out'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Sandra Bullock
Source: MEGA

Bullock's return to social media has sparked concern.

Bullock, who shares her life with her two adopted children, Louis, 16, and Laila, 14, had stepped back from Hollywood for four years to focus on caregiving and recovery.

Her gradual return to public life has also kicked off at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where she recently appeared to promote Practical Magic 2, slated for release on September 11.

Bullock acknowledged her hesitations about social media during an appearance at CNBC's Changemakers 2026 event in New York City, explaining she had approached the platform cautiously.

She said, "It didn't feel like it would ever be my thing. I do have two kids, and I was like, I need to figure this out. So I'd been on social media, but quietly, just to learn and shop."

Article continues below advertisement

Sandra Bullock May Be Pushed 'Back into a Very Dark Place'

Photo of Sandra Bullock, Bryan Randall
Source: MEGA

The actress has been grieving after her partner, Bryan Randall, died in 2023 following a battle with ALS.

Sources added the actress had been deliberate about joining publicly.

One insider said, "There is a genuine sense of excitement from Sandra and her genuine fans about her stepping into the social media space and connecting with people directly, but emotionally, she is still in a delicate place after everything she has endured over the past few years.

"But those close to her worry that the scale and intensity of social media, especially the negativity and criticism that can surface so quickly, could be overwhelming."

The source noted: "It is not something she has had to navigate before in such a public, immediate way, and there are real concerns she is totally unprepared for the level of hate and trolling on social media, especially after what she's been through.

"When she sees it, it may push her back into a very dark place."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Sandra Bullock
Source: MEGA

The 'Speed' actress has been open about her well thought out her social media posts are.

Bullock emphasized she is not impulsive when it comes to posting online, outlining a measured approach shaped by uncertainty.

She said, "I'm not spontaneous. I need to think about it. How does that affect what I can contribute? How badly can I f--- it up? Which, that will come, and I'm just going to lean into that."

According to a source close to the star, her caution also reflects a broader concern about missteps being amplified online.

"Sandy is acutely aware that even a small misstep online can quickly snowball into something far bigger, and that kind of scrutiny carries a weight she has not had to manage in this way before," the insider said. "The immediacy and permanence of social media reactions add another layer of pressure, and given everything she is dealing with personally, it is a landscape that still feels unfamiliar and potentially overwhelming for her right now."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Sandra Bullock
Source: MEGA

The Hollywood star's public appearances have decreased over the years.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
James Brolin has reacted to Barbra Streisand's Robert Redford crush, causing tension in their marriage.

EXCLUSIVE: James Brolin Boiling Over Wife Barbra Streisand's Crush on Late Robert Redford – He 'Wants Her to Focus On Him… Not the Way They Were'

Meghan Markle's nanny nightmare has exposed how the demanding duchess drives babysitters to burnout.

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Nanny Nightmare Laid Bare – Why Working for Demanding Duchess is Bad News for Burned-Out Babysitters

During a visit to a studio ahead of her launch, Bullock also sought advice about how to present herself, making clear she would avoid conventional influencer content.

She said, "OK, talk to me, tell me what you see, because if I need to be able to make myself look like an idiot and have fun, I will not be doing selfies or makeup tutorials."

Industry observers say this approach may help her maintain authenticity but could also expose her to criticism in an unpredictable digital environment.

The movie star's caution is shaped in part by previous experiences with online scams, in which her likeness was used in fraudulent campaigns.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

In a statement at the time, Bullock said: "My family's safety, as well as the innocent people being taken advantage of, is my deep concern, and there will be a time when I will comment more, but for now our focus is helping law enforcement handle this matter.

"Please be aware that I do not participate in any form of social media. Any accounts pretending to be me or anyone associated with me are fake accounts and have been created for financial gain or to exploit people around me."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.