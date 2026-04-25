EXCLUSIVE: 'Fragile' Sandra Bullock Sparks Fears She's 'Totally Unprepared for Level of Hate' Online as Still-Grieving Star Joins Social Media

Bullock, who shares her life with her two adopted children, Louis, 16, and Laila, 14, had stepped back from Hollywood for four years to focus on caregiving and recovery.

Her gradual return to public life has also kicked off at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, where she recently appeared to promote Practical Magic 2, slated for release on September 11.

Bullock acknowledged her hesitations about social media during an appearance at CNBC's Changemakers 2026 event in New York City, explaining she had approached the platform cautiously.

She said, "It didn't feel like it would ever be my thing. I do have two kids, and I was like, I need to figure this out. So I'd been on social media, but quietly, just to learn and shop."