EXCLUSIVE: Sandra Bullock 'Still Living Like a Recluse' and 'Virtually Retired' as She Continues to Battle Grief Over 2023 Death of Long-Term Partner

The Oscar-winning Gravity and The Blind Side actress has not made a film since the 2022 adventure comedy The Lost City and sightings have become so rare a recent photograph of her driving in Los Angeles with her son Louis, 15, and her dog Sweetie marked her first appearance in nearly a year.

The last time she was seen before that was at an LA Lakers game last December.

According to those close to her, the sudden halt in her public life is not simply the result of aging in a youth-obsessed industry but a reflection of the deep emotional toll of losing the man she described as the love of her life.

One source familiar with her circle said: "Sandra keeps to herself almost all the time – she only goes out when she truly has to. Those around her fear she's closed herself off. It's the grief, and it's something she's still living with every single day."

Another source said: "She's essentially stepped away from the business. She hasn't formally said she's done, but everyone can sense she isn't ready to be back in the public eye."