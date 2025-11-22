EXCLUSIVE: Sandra Bullock 'Still Living Like a Recluse' and 'Virtually Retired' as She Continues to Battle Grief Over 2023 Death of Long-Term Partner
Nov. 22 2025, Published 1:15 p.m. ET
Sandra Bullock is living like a recluse and all but retired from Hollywood as she continues to grapple with profound grief following the 2023 death of her long-term partner Bryan Randall, sparking concern among friends who say the actress has withdrawn more than ever.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Bullock, 61, who was once one of the highest-paid and most visible stars in the industry, has scarcely appeared in public since Randall died at 57 from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
Retreat from Public Life
The Oscar-winning Gravity and The Blind Side actress has not made a film since the 2022 adventure comedy The Lost City and sightings have become so rare a recent photograph of her driving in Los Angeles with her son Louis, 15, and her dog Sweetie marked her first appearance in nearly a year.
The last time she was seen before that was at an LA Lakers game last December.
According to those close to her, the sudden halt in her public life is not simply the result of aging in a youth-obsessed industry but a reflection of the deep emotional toll of losing the man she described as the love of her life.
One source familiar with her circle said: "Sandra keeps to herself almost all the time – she only goes out when she truly has to. Those around her fear she's closed herself off. It's the grief, and it's something she's still living with every single day."
Another source said: "She's essentially stepped away from the business. She hasn't formally said she's done, but everyone can sense she isn't ready to be back in the public eye."
Love Of Her Life
Bullock has always been notoriously guarded about her private life, but those around her say her retreat intensified after meeting Randall in 2015, when he photographed her son's birthday.
The couple raised Louis and Laila, together, along with Randall's older daughter.
Bullock said about Randall: "He's the example that I would want my children to have. I have a partner who's very Christian.
"And so there's two very different ways of looking at things. And I don't always agree with him."
She has added: "I found the love of my life, we share two beautiful children – three children, his older daughter – it's the best thing ever."
Focus Shifted
Sources say that devotion shaped her retreat long before his death.
One insider said: "Once she had Bryan in her life and the kids to raise, her career just took a back seat. Her whole focus shifted – they became her entire universe."
Another said: "Losing Bryan completely shattered her footing. Her partner, her stability, her daily life – it all changed at once. It's been incredibly hard for her to cope."
Bullock's sister Gesine wrote after Randall's death: "ALS is a cruel disease, but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home."
The Bar is Sky-High
Although Bullock is expected to return for a Practical Magic sequel and a planned thriller reuniting her with Keanu Reeves, sources insist there is no timetable.
One said: "She'll return in her own time, but at the moment she's concentrating solely on getting through the healing process."
Another insider added: "It's going to take an exceptional script to pull Sandra back to work. She's not stepping out of this break for anything less than something extraordinary.
"People have sent offers, but nothing has moved her. It would have to be a project that truly speaks to her – otherwise she's staying right where she is."
A third source said: "Sandra isn't done forever, but the bar is sky-high now. Only a role that feels genuinely meaningful will tempt her out of this self-imposed retreat."