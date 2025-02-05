EXCLUSIVE: How 'Sex Fiend' Russell Brand Has Raked in an Astonishing $8MILLION a Year After Reinventing Himself as Trump Lapdog in Wake of Abuse Probe
Shamed Russell Brand raked in around $8.15million in a year in profits despite being unmasked as an alleged sexual predator by a TV probe.
The cash and assets in his London-based Pablo Diablo's Legitimate Business Firm Ltd jumped to $10.05m for the 12 months to the end of December 2023 from $6.13m in the previous year, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The comic even bagged a $2million tax refund from the United Kingdom government. But a U.K. Corporation Tax bill of $1.63m showed earnings around five times that figure.
His books also revealed a $1.5million property and cash of $1.63million.
Money continued to roll in from his popular YouTube accounts and podcasts during the year until bosses blocked payments following damning allegations from women.
The fallen star is now believed to be living in the States full-time after reinventing himself as a born-again Christian and Donald Trump fan but could face extradition to the UK to face sex crime charges.
He has also confessed to being pals with caged Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
The actor and comedian, 49, has moved his young family from Oxfordshire to Florida, saying he is being "attacked" and "shut down" by the British authorities.
London's Scotland Yard police is investigating the star over historic allegations of sexual assault.
But with him thought to have permanently left the UK it could result in potentially lengthy extradition proceedings if British prosecutors decide to charge Brand.
It comes after the Hollywood star and presenter was spotted for the first time since the UK's BBC TV firm apologized for a "culture of silence" about his alleged behavior.
He was seen leaving a yoga session in Florida on Friday. Brand is staying with his wife, Laura, and their children at a $2.5million bungalow in Santa Rosa Beach.
British police are said to have passed a full file of evidence to prosecutors in November following a 13-month inquiry as a result of an expose by the Sunday Times newspaper and Channel 4's Dispatches TV show in the U.K.
He has been interviewed under caution three times by cops.
The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star was the subject of at least eight sexual harassment and misconduct complaints, including allegations that he had sex on BBC premises and exposed himself in the studio.
Fallen Brand had two weekly radio shows on the BBC from 2006 to 2008, at the height of his popularity. Four women who came forward for the investigation all said they were sexually and emotionally harassed at the time by Brand.
Further allegations involved reports of urinating into cups or bottles while in the studio, throwing objects, engaging in sex on the premises, and exposure while in the studio in front of staff and guests.
The troubled funnyman is also accused of sending a private car to pick an underage girl up at her school and bring her to his home. The girl was 16 at the time, while Brand would have been in his 30s.
In a statement, BBC officials said: "When allegations were raised about Russell Brand in 2023, relating to his work at the BBC, it was important that this was looked into methodically. This work has been conducted with the greatest care. We want to thank the individuals who have participated, as we know that it has not been easy to speak out about some of the issues the review addresses.
"The review considered eight complaints of misconduct about Russell Brand, only two of which were made while he was engaged by the BBC, one formally and one informally. It is of great concern that some of these individuals felt unable to raise concerns about Russell Brand’s behavior at the time, and the BBC has apologized to them as part of this review."