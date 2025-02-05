EXCLUSIVE: How 'Sex Fiend' Russell Brand Has Raked in an Astonishing $8MILLION a Year After Reinventing Himself as Trump Lapdog in Wake of Abuse Probe

The fallen star is now believed to be living in the States full-time after reinventing himself as a born-again Christian and Donald Trump fan but could face extradition to the UK to face sex crime charges.

He has also confessed to being pals with caged Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

The actor and comedian, 49, has moved his young family from Oxfordshire to Florida, saying he is being "attacked" and "shut down" by the British authorities.

London's Scotland Yard police is investigating the star over historic allegations of sexual assault.

But with him thought to have permanently left the UK it could result in potentially lengthy extradition proceedings if British prosecutors decide to charge Brand.