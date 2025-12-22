Rob Reiner's Son Nick Admitted to 'Throwing a Rock Through a Window' To Look 'Crazy Enough' for Medication in Resurfaced Interview — as Suspect Could Plea 'Insanity' on Murder Charges
Dec. 22 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Nick Reiner allegedly tried to prove he was insane in an effort to get drugs while at a rehab facility, by throwing a "rock through a window," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Reiner detailed the ordeal in a resurfaced interview a media outlet dug up in the wake of news he may plead temporary insanity following his parents' shocking deaths.
What Did Nick Reiner Do to Get Drugs?
The conversation took place on the Dopey podcast while Reiner was promoting Being Charlie, a semi-autobiographical film he worked on with his dad, Rob Reiner.
Nick revealed he was a patient at Alina Lodge, an addiction treatment center in New Jersey, when the staff refused to give him medicine. Even though this is a typical occurrence for a clinic promoting sobriety, Nick concocted a plan to ensure he got drugs.
"I was, like, 'How do I show these motherf------ that I'm crazy?' So I was like, ''I'll throw a rock through a window,'" he said at the time.
He then detailed how he found a building that had large windows to move forward with his operation. Once he did it, a woman took notice of what was happening, told the staff, and Nick was put on Wellbutrin, an antidepressant medication.
Rob and Michele Reiner's Deaths
As Radar reported earlier this month, Rob and his wife, Michele Reiner, were found dead in their home with their throats slit.
Nick, who is believed to be the main suspect, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a special allegation that he used a knife.
In the wake of the couple's deaths, their children, Romy and Jake Reiner, revealed they were experiencing "unimaginable pain every single moment of the day."
"The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends," they added in a statement.
Nick Reiner's Schizophrenia Battle
Before their deaths, Nick was allegedly diagnosed with schizophrenia and was taking medicines that made him "erratic and dangerous."
His behavior was said to be "alarming," and he had spent time at a substance abuse rehab facility in Los Angeles before his parents were slain.
In line with his mental illness, sources claimed his medications were switched three to four weeks before Rob and Michele's deaths.
"Nick was out of his head," an insider alleged once his medicines were changed. They also noted his problems with substances were continuing to get worse with his schizophrenia.
Another source alleged Nick "is in a fog" and is "cognizant," "dazed," and "calm," and he is not close to processing the alleged murder of his parents.
Nick Reiner Was Turned Down Romantically Prior to His Parents' Murders
Aside from dealing with mental health and substance abuse issues, Rob Shuter's Substack alleged Nick was turned down romantically in the days before his parents' deaths.
A source stated, "He was awkward, overbearing, and completely unable to handle rejection. People didn't stick around because he came on too strong."
While he tried connecting with people, thinking there was "chemistry," an insider noted the people would "disappear."
"Instead of learning, he doubled down, and it made him even more toxic to anyone around him," they elaborated.
A source also claimed Nick "couldn't read social cues," which contributed to people remaining at arm's length from him.
"He drove people away with desperation and obsession," they said.