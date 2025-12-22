Rob Reiner's Son Nick Admitted to 'Throwing a Rock Through a Window' To Look 'Crazy Enough' for Medication in Resurfaced Interview — as Suspect Could Plea 'Insanity' on Murder Charges

The conversation took place on the Dopey podcast while Reiner was promoting Being Charlie, a semi-autobiographical film he worked on with his dad, Rob Reiner.

Nick revealed he was a patient at Alina Lodge, an addiction treatment center in New Jersey, when the staff refused to give him medicine. Even though this is a typical occurrence for a clinic promoting sobriety, Nick concocted a plan to ensure he got drugs.

"I was, like, 'How do I show these motherf------ that I'm crazy?' So I was like, ''I'll throw a rock through a window,'" he said at the time.

He then detailed how he found a building that had large windows to move forward with his operation. Once he did it, a woman took notice of what was happening, told the staff, and Nick was put on Wellbutrin, an antidepressant medication.