Richard Simmons’ Family Sues His Housekeeper Over '$1Million in Missing Jewelry' — But She Claims Late Fitness Guru Gifted Her Luxury Items Including Pink Diamond Ring

The legal showdown between Richard Simmons' family and his longtime housekeeper, Teresa Muro, is far from over. RadarOnline.com can reveal Teresa has now been hit with legal papers by Richard's family over the late fitness guru's alleged missing property, including $1million worth of jewelry, confidential notes, and a computer.

Source: MEGA Leonard, Richard's brother, filed a petition accusing Teresa of stealing his brother's valuable items.

On March 18, Richard's brother Leonard Simmons – co-administrator of Richard's estate with Teresa – filed a petition accusing her of unauthorized property theft and seeking damages. Teresa has denied taking any property from Richard that he didn't specifically gift her, except for a pair of his workout shorts she kept as a memento.

Source: Los Angeles County Court Among the high-valuable missing items were a $33,000 Cartier 18k panther-style watch and a $47,000 Cartier oval watch,

Teresa has been embroiled in a bitter legal battle with Leonard since Richard’s death on July 13, 2024. His death, which came the day after his 76th birthday, was ruled accidental at the time – caused by the prior injuries he had suffered after falling two days before.

In November, Leonard claimed Teresa pocketed over $1million worth of accessories and other valuable pieces from his home that she "refused to return." However, Teresa stated in court the jewelry she possesses came as a gift from Richard – claims Leonard has since dubbed untrue.

Leonard asserted the jewelry wasn't the only missing item and noted his brother's computer, lyrics for a planned Broadway play, collectible dolls, and other fine art were also taken from his home. Leonard’s petition called for the return of the jewelry and all other missing property, along with damages from Teresa.

The missing jewelry included several high-value items: a $33,000 Cartier 18k panther-style watch, a $47,000 Cartier oval watch, rings valued between $112,000 and $219,000, diamond cufflinks worth up to $5,378, and other diamond and gold accessories totaling over $1million. Additionally, Leonard claimed Richard was requested to complete paperwork about his jewelry five months prior to his death and had noted it as personal property.

Source: MEGA The fitness legend passed away in July, just one day after his 76th birthday.

After Richard passed, Leonard asked Teresa to show the jewelry, but several pieces were missing. Despite telling Teresa not to remove anything, she allegedly took items when she was kicked out of Richard’s home on September 26, 2024.

Teresa, however, maintained that the jewelry was a gift given to her on Thanksgiving in 2014, and detailed how he had placed a pink diamond ring on her finger. In a declaration, she claimed: "Richard came downstairs to the kitchen of the residence with several pieces of jewelry and put them on the kitchen table.

"Richard placed a pink diamond ring on my finger and told me he was giving it to me. I was shocked but accepted this generous gift." She added: "Later that day, at around dinner time, Richard told me that he was giving me all the rest of the Gifted Jewelry on the kitchen table, saying that he would not wear it again and wanted me to have it.

"I thanked Richard for his generous gifts and took all the Gifted Jewelry that Richard gave me to my room where I kept it until I left the Residence on September 26, 2024." Along with having denied being in possession of Richard's song lyrics, she went on: "I would like to keep the three pairs of striped shorts to remember Richard by, but will turn them over to the Trust if requested. "I do not have or know the whereabouts of any other 'exercise clothes' that Leonard claims are missing."

Source: MEGA Richard's housekeeper has claimed all the jewelry she possesses were a gift from him.

The housekeeper, who lived and worked with the fitness legend for nearly 36 years, had previously claimed Leonard had plans to sell Richard's personal belongings himself. Her lawyer said: "It appears that Leonard is actively preparing to dispose of numerous of Richard's personal effects, as he has retained a real estate agent to market Richard’s home, where all of his personal effects were maintained, and has likely made arrangements to remove Richard’s personal effects from the premises so it can be marketed.