RFK Jr. Being Pushed Into 'Drastic' Sex Rehab Treatment After Cheating Scandal With Journalist Olivia Nuzzi Leaves Cheryl Hines Marriage Hanging By Thread
Presidential washout Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is being urged to seek help for sex addiction following explosive allegations that the serial cheater was indulging in yet another affair — this time with a top journalist, sources told RadarOnline.com.
Insiders claimed the political scion, 70, will have to make serious concessions — likely including hush-hush treatment at a facility — to save his rocky marriage to long-suffering Curb Your Enthusiasm actress Cheryl Hines, 59.
“No doubt Cheryl is furious, revolted and feeling very betrayed, but she is putting on a brave face until after the election," said a source.
"If it goes Donald Trump's way, things will be different. If It doesn't, Bobby is going to have to do something drastic to keep his marriage from imploding."
The nephew of President John F. Kennedy stands accused of carrying on a months-long sexting affair with Olivia Nuzzi, 31, a star political reporter for New York magazine who quit in the wake of scandal.
She penned a profile of Bobby in November 2023 and later sent what has been described as “demure nudes” of herself to him.
Nuzzi has publicly confirmed she carried on an inappropriate “sexting” relationship, though she didn’t name Kennedy.
Bobby has denied the accusations, insisting he only met with Nuzzi once and did nothing wrong.
- Cheryl Hines Confronted Husband RFK Jr. Over His Secret Trysts With Stunning Brunette Mom-of-Four
- RFK Jr Divorce Rumors Twist: Wife Cheryl Hines 'Set to Split' With Failed White House Runner — but 'Over Trump' and Not His Journalist 'Fling'
- Fresh RFK Jr Affair Scandal Erupts: Flop US President Wannabe Hit With Accusations He Had Flings with 'Multiple Women' During Failed White House Run
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
But in the wake of the fiasco, Hines, his wife of ten years, appeared at her birthday celebration without her wedding band.
Meanwhile, Nuzzi’s fiancé, journalist Ryan Pizza, called off their wedding.
Mental health professionals said if the allegations are true, they are a clear signal sex addiction.
“Those with sex addiction often engage in compulsive infidelity, despite negative consequences,” said psychologist Dr. Holly Schiff.
“With any kind of addiction, we also look at an escalation of behavior and if it continues over time.”
Therapist Dr. Gilda Carle agreed, saying: “Getting help is the best thing he can do right now.
"But his motives have to be clear and honest. He can’t be going just to appease his wife and save his marriage.”
As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, this is hardly the first time Bobby has been accused of infidelity.
His second wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy, divorced the Camelot scion in 2010 after discovering his journal where he professed to having sexual encounters with 37 different women in 2001 alone!
Tragically, Mary committed suicide in 2012.
Bobby had so many mistresses — 43 — he kept track of them in a list under the ledger “G” on his phone.
Our source said Bobby’s pals are now pleading with him to address his apparent compulsion to cheat.
Said a source: “This behavior is likely going to be a very tangled knot to undo in his psyche.
“But if he continues without getting help, he’s almost certainly going to die a very lonely old man.”
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.