Inside Queen Elizabeth II's Final Days: Ailing Royal Snubbed Meghan and Prince Andrew on Her Deathbed, Source Claims

Queen Elizabeth died on September 8, 2022, at age 96. She was at her castle in Scotland with Charles, Princess Anne, Camilla, and staffers when she passed.

Prince Harry and Prince William flew to Balmoral to be with her in her final hours, but unfortunately, they did not arrive in time to say goodbye to their grandmother.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," Charles said in an official statement at the time. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held," he said.

Her state funeral took place on September 19, 2022, in London. Thousands of people also gathered to see her coffin in Westminster Hall in the days leading up to her funeral.