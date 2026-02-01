Claws Down! Princess Kate and Meghan Markle 'Finally in Peace Talks' After Years of Cat-Fights

"At a time when life can sometimes feel fragmented or uncertain," read the missive, "the Christmas season invites us to remember the power of reaching out to one another with generosity of heart, understanding and hope."

It's a message she feels deeply this year – just months after she revealed she was in remission from an undisclosed cancer.

With the royal family enduring a years-long estrangement from Middleton's brother- and sister-in-law, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a source told RadarOnline.com, the 43-year-old is planning to privately extend an olive branch to the couple by reaching out to Markle, despite their chilly relationship.

While the former Suits star, 44, is said to have sent well-wishes during Middleton's cancer battle, the two women have barely spoken since the Sussexes left the royal family and decamped to the U.S. in 2020.

But Middleton hopes to recruit the mom of two to be an ally in her quest to reunite Prince William, 43, and Prince Harry, 41, while their seriously ailing father, King Charles III, is still around. She's even willing to go against her husband – William has been steadfast in his opposition to reconciling with the California-based Sussexes.

"Kate has nothing but peace and love in her heart moving into 2026," said the source. "She's willing to open up dialogue with Meghan after years of giving her the silent treatment, even if Prince William thinks it's a terrible idea."