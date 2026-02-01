Your tip
Kate Middleton
Claws Down! Princess Kate and Meghan Markle 'Finally in Peace Talks' After Years of Cat-Fights

Princess Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are allegedly engaged in peace talks after years of public catfights.
Source: MEGA

Feb. 1 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Back in early December, Princess Kate Middleton held her fifth annual Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

The 1,600 guests – who included community heroes, charity workers, royals and famous faces such as Kate Winslet and Eugene Levy – were treated to holiday songs and readings as well as a personal letter written by the future queen.

Kate Plans Quiet Peace Outreach

Sources said Prince William remains opposed to reconciliation as Princess Kate seeks dialogue with Meghan Markle.
Source: MEGA

"At a time when life can sometimes feel fragmented or uncertain," read the missive, "the Christmas season invites us to remember the power of reaching out to one another with generosity of heart, understanding and hope."

It's a message she feels deeply this year – just months after she revealed she was in remission from an undisclosed cancer.

With the royal family enduring a years-long estrangement from Middleton's brother- and sister-in-law, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a source told RadarOnline.com, the 43-year-old is planning to privately extend an olive branch to the couple by reaching out to Markle, despite their chilly relationship.

While the former Suits star, 44, is said to have sent well-wishes during Middleton's cancer battle, the two women have barely spoken since the Sussexes left the royal family and decamped to the U.S. in 2020.

But Middleton hopes to recruit the mom of two to be an ally in her quest to reunite Prince William, 43, and Prince Harry, 41, while their seriously ailing father, King Charles III, is still around. She's even willing to go against her husband – William has been steadfast in his opposition to reconciling with the California-based Sussexes.

"Kate has nothing but peace and love in her heart moving into 2026," said the source. "She's willing to open up dialogue with Meghan after years of giving her the silent treatment, even if Prince William thinks it's a terrible idea."

Common Ground

Markle is said to be a key link to reuniting Prince Harry and Prince William.
Source: MEGA

Once close to Harry, Middleton now sees his wife as her last resort. "She's painfully aware there's no path to Harry without getting Meghan's blessing," said the source. "That's why she's working with her staff to figure out a viable approach to Meghan." William and Harry have been at odds since before Harry married the American divorcee in 2018.

In his 2023 memoir Spare, Harry recalls a 2019 physical altercation with his big brother in which he claims William called Meghan "difficult" and "rude" before he "grabbed me by the collar [and] knocked me to the floor."

Kate, said the source, "has made it her mission to reunite Harry and William. It breaks her heart that the boys aren't on speaking terms."

It will be a delicate operation considering the two women have their own bad blood. During Meghan and Harry's bombshell TV interview in 2021, Meghan addressed rumors she'd left Middleton in tears over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress prior to her wedding – claiming it was actually Princess Kate who made her cry.

Apology Made, Forgiveness Uncertain

princess kate meghan markle peace talks years catfights
Source: MEGA

King Charles III's ongoing illness is reportedly a factor behind renewed efforts to mend royal family ties.

But Middleton is a skilled diplomat.

After the tiff, she "owned it, and she apologized," Markle admitted, saying her SIL "brought me flowers and a note apologizing."

More troubling, during that same TV appearance, Harry and Markle claimed a member of the royal family had "concerns and conversations" about how dark their son Archie's skin might be; a Dutch version of Omid Scobie's book Finding Freedom reportedly named Middleton as one of the racists.

"From Meghan's point of view, it's going to be difficult for her to forgive Kate," said the source.

And it's going to take a lot to convince Markle mending fences is a worthwhile endeavor. The California native has been focusing on her own brand-building since leaving the royal family, with her As Ever product line and various media projects, including the Netflix entertaining series With Love, Meghan.

Family Comes Before Friendship

In his memoir 'Spare,' Prince Harry detailed a physical confrontation with Prince William involving Meghan Markle.
Source: MEGA

"Kate has no plans to make Meghan a close friend," noted the source. "But she does feel William and Harry's chances of making up would be greater if she and Meghan are able to find common ground."

She'll start with family. Harry has said he hopes to see more of Charles, 77, whose cancer treatment will be scaled down in 2026. Then there's Middleton's kids: Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, currently have no relationship with Cali-based Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

"Meghan is incredibly sad her children don't know their cousins, and vice versa," said the source. "That in itself is a perfect starting point."

