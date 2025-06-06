EXCLUSIVE: Prince William's Succession 'Secret Weapons' Revealed As He Lays Out Blueprint for Radical New Royal Family After King Charles Dies

Princesses Beatrice, 36, and Eugenie, 35 – daughters of shamed Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York – are increasingly being seen as key figures in the next phase of royal reinvention, palace insiders tell us.

Though currently non-working royals, their growing public presence and unwavering loyalty to the institution have prompted speculation that Prince William, 41, may call upon them for official duties once he becomes King.

Their joint appearance at last month’s Chelsea Flower Show – where they were seen walking arm-in-arm through the gardens – was a visual reminder of their unity.

Eugenie later posted online: "Such a lovely afternoon visiting the @the_rhs Chelsea Flower Show, especially when I get to do it with my sis!"

The siblings’ closeness has become emblematic of a more modern, collaborative monarchy – one experts say William is desperate to nurture given the fractured state of his family, King Charles' cancer and attacks on The Firm by his exiled brother Prince Harry.