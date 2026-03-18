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Home > Celebrity > Bob Barker

'The Price Is Right' Legend Bob Barker 'Was Ready to Take His Own Life' Two Months After Wife Dorothy Jo Gideon’s Cancer Death, New Doc Claims

bob barker
Source: mega

Bob Barker reportedly became suicidal after the death of his wife.

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March 18 2026, Published 12:56 p.m. ET

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Bob Barker reportedly became suicidal after the death of his wife, Dorothy Jo Gideon, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The legendary host of The Price is Right was married to his high school sweetheart from 1945 until her unexpected passing from lung cancer in 1981 at age 57.

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Barker's Darkest Moment

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Dorothy Jo Gideon grave.
Source: mega

Dorothy Jo Gideon passed away in 1981.

Gideon's cancer came on quickly, Barker's friend recalled in the new E! docuseries, Dirty Rotten Scandals. Barbara Hunter, who served as a producer on Barker's game show, shared: "They went to Hawaii in August and she was diagnosed with lung cancer and died two months later."

The death hit Barker especially hard.

"Bob really went into a funk after that," Hunter revealed. "He was ready to take his own life. That's what he shared with me."

Holly Hallstrom, who was one of 'Barker's Beauties' for nearly 20 years on The Price is Right, shared a similar memory: "He was devastated, really, by her death. There was a long period of mourning."

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Barker a Changed Man

bob barker
Source: mega

He turned into a new man after her passing.

However, Barker emerged from that period as a changed man, Hallstrom continued.

"All of a sudden, he became Mr. Man About Town, you know?" the model added. "He knew he was the star of the biggest show in daytime, and Dorothy Jo wasn't there anymore, keeping him reined in.

"It was like he was unleashed and turned into this narcissistic egomaniac."

Former The Price is Right model Dian Parkinson claimed for years that the white-haired host "put her through hell" by allegedly forcing her into sex acts during their two-year relationship from 1989 to 1991.

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Barker Sued for Sexual Harassment

bob barker
Source: mega

Barker was sued by one of his 'Barker's Beauties'.

Parkinson filed an $8million lawsuit against Barker and show producers for sexual harassment in 1994, but she was forced to drop the suit in April 1995 due to legal costs.

A friend of the former game show model claimed to Radar, "She said, 'I sacrificed my body to keep my job. I was Bob Barker's sex slave — and there was nothing I could do about it.'"

Parkinson claimed the at-the-time 70-year-old TV star threatened to have her fired from her job unless she submitted to his sexual demands.

"She told me, 'Bob laid it on the line — he said that if I wanted to keep my job on the show, I'd have to give him what he wanted,'" the close friend claimed.

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Barker Denied the Allegations

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Source: mega

Barker passed away in 2023.

Parkinson claimed Barker's sexual abuse left her with a bleeding ulcer, and she quit to save her life in June 1993.

"I told everyone I left to pursue other avenues of my career," she told the friend. "But my doctors told me it was the show and possible death — or quit ... The only answer was to get away from that monster Bob Barker."

Barker denied the allegations at the time, saying: "I didn't force Dian Parkinson to have sex. She aggressively pursued ME — and told other people on the set she was going to be the next Mrs. Bob Barker!"

The aging legend eventually retired from hosting duties on The Price is Right in 2007 and was replaced by TV actor and comedian Drew Carey.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the former host died at 99 years old in his Los Angeles home on Saturday, August 27, 2023, due to natural causes.

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