'The Price Is Right' Legend Bob Barker 'Was Ready to Take His Own Life' Two Months After Wife Dorothy Jo Gideon’s Cancer Death, New Doc Claims

Gideon's cancer came on quickly, Barker's friend recalled in the new E! docuseries, Dirty Rotten Scandals. Barbara Hunter, who served as a producer on Barker's game show, shared: "They went to Hawaii in August and she was diagnosed with lung cancer and died two months later."

The death hit Barker especially hard.

"Bob really went into a funk after that," Hunter revealed. "He was ready to take his own life. That's what he shared with me."

Holly Hallstrom, who was one of 'Barker's Beauties' for nearly 20 years on The Price is Right, shared a similar memory: "He was devastated, really, by her death. There was a long period of mourning."