Frail Bob Barker Looks Dazed & Confused While Out In L.A.

Bob Barker still enjoys a chance to come on down, even at the ripe age of 93. But the years have clearly taken their toll on the frail game show legend. Click through our RadarOnline.com gallery to see how Barker spends his days.

Barker looked spry, yet confused, when he was spotted walking around Los Angeles on Nov. 29.

Dorothy Jo Gideon. Just last month, The Price Is Right host collapsed in grief as he visited the grave of his late wife,

October marked the 36th anniversary of Gideon's passing, and Barker paid tribute with a 20-minute vigil at her grave, where he cleaned the site and left flowers.

“Everyone’s praying for Bob, but his health is deteriorating rapidly,” said a friend. “ We fear his final curtain could come any day.”

Barker turns 94 on Dec. 12. He hosted CBS’s The Price Is Right from 1972 to 2007. Under his watch, it became the longest-running game show in North America.