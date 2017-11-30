Frail Bob Barker Looks Dazed & Confused While Out In L.A.

Bob Barker still enjoys a chance to come on down, even at the ripe age of 93. But the years have clearly taken their toll on the frail game show legend. Click through our RadarOnline.com gallery to see how Barker spends his days.
Barker looked spry, yet confused, when he was spotted walking around Los Angeles on Nov. 29.
Just last month, The Price Is Right host collapsed in grief
as he visited the grave of his late wife, Dorothy Jo Gideon
.
October marked the 36th anniversary of Gideon's passing, and Barker paid tribute with a 20-minute vigil at her grave, where he cleaned the site and left flowers.
“Everyone’s praying for Bob, but his health is deteriorating rapidly,” said a friend. “We fear his final curtain
could come any day.”
He was 83 when he finally handed the reigns over to comedian Drew Carey in 2007 and said goodbye to the spotlight.