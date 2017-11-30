Frail Bob Barker Looks Dazed & Confused While Out In L.A. thumbnail

Frail Bob Barker Looks Dazed & Confused While Out In L.A.

Inside the 93-year-old former game show host's sad twilight years.

Bob Barker still enjoys a chance to come on down, even at the ripe age of 93. But the years have clearly taken their toll on the frail game show legend. Click through our RadarOnline.com gallery to see how Barker spends his days.
Barker looked spry, yet confused, when he was spotted walking around Los Angeles on Nov. 29.
Just last month, The Price Is Right host collapsed in grief as he visited the grave of his late wife, Dorothy Jo Gideon.
October marked the 36th anniversary of Gideon's passing, and Barker paid tribute with a 20-minute vigil at her grave, where he cleaned the site and left flowers.
“Everyone’s praying for Bob, but his health is deteriorating rapidly,” said a friend. “We fear his final curtain could come any day.”
Earlier this year, Barker fell and hit his head at his Hollywood home.
The fall was his second in two years. The animal rights activist suffered a nasty two-inch gash to his head and a knee laceration in a 2015 fall.
Barker turns 94 on Dec. 12. He hosted CBS’s The Price Is Right from 1972 to 2007. Under his watch, it became the longest-running game show in North America.
Barker turns 94 on Dec. 12. He hosted CBS's The Price Is Right from 1972 to 2007. Under his watch, it became the longest-running game show in North America.

He was 83 when he finally handed the reigns over to comedian Drew Carey in 2007 and said goodbye to the spotlight.

