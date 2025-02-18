EXCLUSIVE: 'Pee-Wee Herman' Star Paul Reubens Issues Skin-Crawling Plea From Beyond the Grave – Begging Fans Not to Remember Him as a Pedophile!

Deceased Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens has made a shocking plea from beyond the grave – begging the public to forgive his sins and realize that he was not the child sex monster he was accused of being, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Just one DAY before his July 30, 2023, death from leukemia-like cancer, Reubens, 70, recorded a bombshell message for a new documentary, Pee-wee, as Himself – insisting "where there is smoke, there isn't always fire."