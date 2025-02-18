Your tip
Paul Reubens

EXCLUSIVE: 'Pee-Wee Herman' Star Paul Reubens Issues Skin-Crawling Plea From Beyond the Grave – Begging Fans Not to Remember Him as a Pedophile!

paul reubens eerie message forget pedophile allegations


Paul Reubens' eerie posthumous plea has resurfaced, urging the public to forget past pedophile allegations against him..

Feb. 18 2025, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

Deceased Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens has made a shocking plea from beyond the grave – begging the public to forgive his sins and realize that he was not the child sex monster he was accused of being, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Just one DAY before his July 30, 2023, death from leukemia-like cancer, Reubens, 70, recorded a bombshell message for a new documentary, Pee-wee, as Himself – insisting "where there is smoke, there isn't always fire."




Rob Lowe's infamous sex tape was among the evidence that once shattered Reubens' career.

He says: "I wanted to talk about and have some understanding of what it's like to be labeled a pariah, to have people scared of you, or unsure of you, or untrusting, or to look at what your intentions are through some kind of filter that's not true."

Reubens rocketed to stardom in the '80s playing the lovable children's character Pee-wee Herman – only to suffer a dramatic fall from grace with his 1991 arrest for indecent exposure at an X-rated theater in Sarasota, Florida, followed by a 2002 bust in L.A. on charges of possessing child pornography.




Hollywood scandal and accusations left Pee-wee Herman star Reubens fighting for his legacy.

The Hollywood charges were later dropped after it was revealed his porn collection consisted of actor Rob Lowe's sex tape and some vintage gay erotica, but his life and career were forever changed.

"The moment I heard someone label me as... a pedophile, I knew it was going to change everything moving forward and backward," he said in the just-released documentary, which he made "to let people see who I really am and how painful and difficult it was to be labeled something that I wasn't."

Reubens also confessed he hid his sexuality because "my career would have absolutely suffered if I was openly gay."

