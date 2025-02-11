Legendary 1970s Punk Hero Who Starred With Bill Murray in 'Scrooged' Reveals He's Stricken With Stage Four Cancer and Brain Tumor — With Family Issuing Desperate Plea For Financial Help

Johansen, 75, revealed the heartbreaking news about his health battles via the Sweet Relief Fund with the help of his daughter, Leah Hennessey.

The message read: "My name is Leah Hennessey, and I’m David Johansen’s daughter. As some, but not many of you know, David has been in intensive treatment for stage 4 cancer for most of the past decade. Five years ago at the beginning of the pandemic we discovered that David’s cancer had progressed and he had a brain tumor.

"There have been complications ever since. He’s never made his diagnosis public, as he and my mother Mara are generally very private people, but we feel compelled to share this now, due to the increasingly severe financial burden our family is facing.

"To make matters worse, the day after Thanksgiving David fell down the stairs and broke his back in two places."