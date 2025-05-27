EXCLUSIVE: The One Soppy Reason That Will Force Jimmy Kimmel to Retire From Chat Show Revealed — After He's Spent Years Talking About Quitting

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host, 57, has become a grandfather for the first time, prompting renewed talk of a long-delayed retirement.

Kimmel canceled his late-night show on Monday, 20 May, revealing the following day that his eldest daughter Katie Kimmel, 33, had gone into labor and given birth to a baby girl.

"We are back to work after an extra day off," he told viewers on Tuesday, May 20 – adding: "You know, we were supposed to have a show last night, but we didn’t because my daughter had a baby last night."

And a source told us: "Jimmy will announce he's quitting soon for good – as he wants to spend time with his growing family.

"Becoming a grandfather has really hit his age home with him and he knows life is precious, and doesn't really want to spend it talking nonsense with celebrities any more.

"He'll still do events like fronting the Oscars, but his day job will soon be gone as he wants to spend as much time as possible with family.

"He's a big softie and sentimental at heart, and this gives him the perfect excuse to quit."