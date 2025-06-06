EXCLUSIVE: Radar Names Key Players in Nicola Peltz's New Taylor Swift-Style 'Power Squad' — As Billionaire Heiress 'Amasses Celeb Army to Go To War With Beckhams'

The high-profile rift between the Beckhams and their eldest son is deepening, insiders tell us.

Nicola's husband Brooklyn, 26, has been making increasingly public declarations of allegiance to his wife amid the feud.

And while Peltz has previously denied a feud with Victoria, 51, sources close to the situation describe a "nuclear war" between the two camps.

Amid the chaos, Peltz is leaning into friendships with fellow celebrities to "assert her independence and rebuild her public image," sources tell us.

Our insider added: "Nicola’s really stepping into her Taylor Swift-style era in Hollywood. She's building this tight-knit, star-studded inner circle that’s beginning to rival Taylor's – and it's clearly giving her a big boost of confidence when it comes to her battle wiyth the Beckhams."

We can reveal leading the pack of Peltz's "squad" is singer Selena Gomez, 31, who has become a key confidante of the billioniare heiress.

The two have shared several social media posts together in recent months, sparking headlines about their closeness.