EXCLUSIVE: Radar Names Key Players in Nicola Peltz's New Taylor Swift-Style 'Power Squad' — As Billionaire Heiress 'Amasses Celeb Army to Go To War With Beckhams'
Nicola Peltz-Beckham is finding strength in numbers as tensions with her in-laws spirals out of control.
Sources tell RadarOnline.com the billionaire heiress, 30, is now surrounding herself with a growing circle of powerful women as her long-running rift with Victoria Beckham intensifies, and her "girl squad" is so packed with A-listers it rivals the close circle of world famous pals Taylor Swift famously uses to protect her privacy and help fight her battles.
Fierce Rift
The high-profile rift between the Beckhams and their eldest son is deepening, insiders tell us.
Nicola's husband Brooklyn, 26, has been making increasingly public declarations of allegiance to his wife amid the feud.
And while Peltz has previously denied a feud with Victoria, 51, sources close to the situation describe a "nuclear war" between the two camps.
Amid the chaos, Peltz is leaning into friendships with fellow celebrities to "assert her independence and rebuild her public image," sources tell us.
Our insider added: "Nicola’s really stepping into her Taylor Swift-style era in Hollywood. She's building this tight-knit, star-studded inner circle that’s beginning to rival Taylor's – and it's clearly giving her a big boost of confidence when it comes to her battle wiyth the Beckhams."
We can reveal leading the pack of Peltz's "squad" is singer Selena Gomez, 31, who has become a key confidante of the billioniare heiress.
The two have shared several social media posts together in recent months, sparking headlines about their closeness.
Middle Man
Peltz has also reportedly reconnected with other heavyweight celebs, including Kendall Jenner, 28, Gigi Hadid, 29, and Hailey Bieber, 27.
Our source added: "The feud has, in a surprising way, helped Nicola reconnect with people she’d lost touch with, and now they’re rallying around her more than ever."
Perhaps most notably, Peltz has struck up a bond with Meghan Markle, 43.
Insiders tell us it was Markle who introduced Peltz to her tennis icon pal Serena Williams, 42, who has also offered support based on her own experiences with public family tensions.
"Nicola and Serena bonded instantly," our source said. "Serena's been reaching out often – she really gets the pressure Nicola's under."
Fresh Tensions
Fresh tensions between the Beckhams and Peltzes recently flared after Brooklyn shared a video of himself and his wife on a motorbike, captioning it with affectionate declarations.
Hours later, his younger brother Cruz Beckham, 20, appeared to counter the message with a photo of Victoria and David, 50, alongside a caption reading: "I love my family. I love you guys more than anything."
While public displays of loyalty on both sides continue, Victoria is reportedly less than thrilled with the rising profile of her daughter-in-law.
"Victoria’s finding it hard to see Nicola emerging from all this with more visibility, stronger ties, and a growing public profile," our insider went on. "There's a definite feeling that Nicola isn't just standing firm – she's flourishing."
"With her A-list squad behind her, she feels invincible, protected and far more powerful than the Beckhams."