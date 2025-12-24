Your tip
Home > Celebrity > Nick Reiner

Troubled Nick Reiner 'Didn't Pay a Single Bill and Received $10K Per Month' From Parents Rob and Michele Before Knife Slaughters

Photo of Nick, Rob and Michele Reiner
Source: @michelereiner/Instsagram

Nick Reiner 'lived rent-free' in Michele and Rob's guesthouse, a source shared.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 23 2025, Published 7:12 p.m. ET

The shocking allowance Nick Reiner was being given by Rob and Michele prior to their slaying has been revealed, RadarOnline.com can report.

The massive figure was revealed on Hollywood insider Rob Shuter's Substack, where insiders shared details on the amount of money Nick received as a monthly stipend.

Nick Reiner's Massive Allowance

Photo of the Reiner family
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram

Nick Reiner was given $10,000 a month from his parents.

An insider claimed how Nick was getting a whopping "$10,000 a month from his mom and dad."

"He lived rent-free in the guest house, had food provided, and didn’t pay a single bill. Everything was taken care of," the source claimed.

"They made sure he had utilities, groceries, and even extras – a full safety net. It was a lifestyle most people could only dream of."

Rob and Michele Reiner Wanted Nick 'Comfortable and Supported'

Photo of Rob and Michele Reiner
Source: MEGA

Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead at their home earlier this month.

Regardless of the money they were providing Nick with, he still was facing internal demons, as he had a well-documented history of substance abuse and mental health problems.

"They wanted him comfortable and supported,” a separate source noted. “But that didn’t mean he wasn’t dealing with challenges behind closed doors."

As Radar reported, earlier this month Rob and Michele were found dead at their home with their throats slit.

Nick ended up getting arrested and remains the main suspect in the case. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a special allegation that he used a knife.

Romy and Jake Reiner Address Rob and Michele's Deaths

Photo of Romy, Nick and Jake Reiner
Source: @jakereiner/Instagram

Romy and Jake Reiner said they are in 'unimaginable pain' following their parents' deaths.

Following their deaths, their family spoke out to a news outlet, sharing, "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."

Nick's siblings, Romy and Jake, spoke out a few days later.

They said: "Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life."

They concluded, asking for "respect and privacy" and "for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave."

Romy Reiner Lived in Fear of Nick

Photo of the Reiner family
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram

Romy Reiner reportedly 'didn't tihnk it was a good idea' for Nick to live in their parents' guesthouse.

While Romy and Jake's statement didn't touch directly on Nick, an insider recently claimed Romy lived in fear of Nick.

"It feels like Romy has been scared of Nick since she was a child," a source shared. "Even before his drug addiction, his outbursts were frightening because they seemed to come out of nowhere. She tried to stay out of his way as much as she could, but it wasn't easy."

They noted Romy "didn’t think it was a good idea" that Nick lived in their parents' guesthouse.

As for how Romy and Jake are coping, the source explained they're "numb right now."

