Troubled Nick Reiner 'Didn't Pay a Single Bill and Received $10K Per Month' From Parents Rob and Michele Before Knife Slaughters

Following their deaths, their family spoke out to a news outlet, sharing, "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."

Nick's siblings, Romy and Jake, spoke out a few days later.

They said: "Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life."

They concluded, asking for "respect and privacy" and "for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave."