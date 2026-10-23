Natasha Lyonne Sparks Backlash Over Controversial Trump Posts as Critics Accuse Her of 'Going Full MAGA'
Oct. 23 2026, Published 12:26 p.m. ET
Poker Face star Natasha Lyonne is pushing back against speculation that she supports Donald Trump after a series of posts about the president and Vice President JD Vance sparked confusion among her followers.
Lyonne addressed the backlash on Oct. 21, telling one person who asked whether she was now MAGA, "Not MAGA."
Her clarification came after two posts the actress shared the previous day prompted questions about her political views.
Lyonne Takes Aim at JD Vance, Says She'd "Prefer Trump"
The controversy began Oct. 19 after a video from a Republican campaign rally in Hendersonville, N.C., circulated online.
Vance was speaking when a man interrupted the event by shouting about the Jeffrey Epstein files before being escorted out.
Lyonne reacted to the footage on X, calling Vance a "sketchy m---." In a follow-up post Oct. 20, she wrote, "Sketchy m--- - prefer Trump," while describing Vance's remarks as "even scarier."
She also referenced late author Octavia Butler, calling her a "soothsayer," and described the political climate as "Grimey times."
Lyonne's apparent preference for Trump over Vance quickly became the focus of questions from followers.
Emoji Post About Trump and Elon Musk Fuels MAGA Rumors
Another post added to the confusion.
On Oct. 20, Trump praised Elon Musk for pledging to give one share of SpaceX stock to every child in the United States through the Trump Accounts initiative.
Trump called Musk his "legendary friend" and said the program was intended to bring the private sector together to invest in children.
Lyonne quote-posted Trump's message without adding an explanation. Instead, she responded with four emojis: a rocket, a saluting face, a sun, and a smiling face with sunglasses.
The post was later deleted, but not before followers questioned whether the response signaled support for Trump and Musk.
Actress Clarifies: "Not MAGA" and "Make America Gay Again"
As speculation grew, Lyonne addressed the issue more directly. After writing "Not maga," she later posted rainbow and transgender pride flags with the hashtag "#MakeAmericaGayAgain."
She also wrote, "sorry - thought these were just murmurs into the ether - didn't realize it was a whole thing."
In other replies, Lyonne dismissed the MAGA accusations as "bulls---" and said she planned to delete the posts, while adding that she thought the joke was funny.
The reaction was notable because Lyonne publicly supported Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election. In February 2025, she also told The Hollywood Reporter that she was "pretty horrified" by the MAGA movement.
Past Airline Incident Resurfaces Amid Social Media Storm
The political backlash comes months after Lyonne was involved in a separate controversy aboard a Delta flight.
Page Six reported that around April 7, Lyonne was escorted from a Delta red-eye flight to New York City after allegedly failing to follow crew instructions before takeoff.
She later referenced missing a scheduled appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show and claimed on X that ICE had detained her during the incident.
The airline incident became another widely discussed moment involving the actress, but her recent political posts have centered the conversation on what she meant by her comments about Trump and Vance.