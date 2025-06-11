'I've Been a Music Lawyer for 50 Years and Saw Michael Jackson Go From Normal to Totally Insane'
Michael Jackson's rise and fall from superstar musician to disgraced outcast was witnessed firsthand by celebrity lawyer John Mason, RadarOnline.com can report.
Now, the attorney-to-the-stars is spilling the secrets of his famous clients, including Jackson, in his new autobiography, Crazy Lucky.
Mason has worked with a variety of celebs during his 50-year legal career, varying from Shakira to Olivia Newton-John and The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson.
But he keeps his focus on the musicians themselves, rather than the executives and business side of the industry.
"I’ve made a career of only representing talent," Mason said in a recent interview. "I don't go for representing record companies that take advantage of artists."
That included becoming close with Michael and his family – giving him a first-hand look at the King of Pop's epic downfall.
Family Introduction
Mason first started working with the collective in the 70s, as The Jackson 5 left the Motown label to become The Jacksons. The lawyer emphasized that spending time with the controversial family was not an enjoyable experience.
"There was never a fun moment," Mason said. He was especially triggered by their father, Joe Jackson, who tried to bully others and establish his dominance.
Mason explained: "Joe’s way of approaching people was to be intimidating. He would shake your hand and try to crush it."
He further shared Michael's handshake was the equivalent of a limp wrist dangling lifelessly.
Michael's Accusations
Through their years-long relationship, Mason provided special insight into Michael's troubled later years, when he faced accusations of child abuse.
Michael, who died on June 25, 2009 at 50, was acquitted of child molestation charges in 2005. He maintained his innocence until his death.
For his part, Mason said if there ever was any inappropriate activity from Michael, he never saw it.
"I don't feel in that time that Michael was weird in any of the ways that people think of today," he said.
Still, he has followed the ongoing rumors and accusations that have been levied through the years against Michael, confessing he felt "sad for his life."
Mason reflected: "It went from the time when I was working with him, when he was quite normal, to absolutely insane."
New Witnesses
While the "King of Pop" continually denied all accusations before his fatal drug overdose in June 2009, a new witness has now come forward with fresh revelations.
Former maid Adrian McManus joined alleged abuse survivors Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who have filed lawsuits against Jackson's estate.
McManus' alleged hard drives and files have gone missing, potentially supporting the accusers' claims of abuse that occurred during their minor years.
The maid, who claimed she was threatened with violence for speaking out, revealed details about Jackson's alarm system – which allegedly facilitated the abuse.
This contributed to a growing and troubling body of evidence surrounding the disturbing events at Neverland Ranch.
Accusers' testimonies, police reports, and legal statements have painted a troubling picture of the property, which allegedly featured hidden corridors, secret rooms, and inappropriate images.