'I've Been a Music Lawyer for 50 Years and Saw Michael Jackson Go From Normal to Totally Insane'

Through their years-long relationship, Mason provided special insight into Michael's troubled later years, when he faced accusations of child abuse.

Michael, who died on June 25, 2009 at 50, was acquitted of child molestation charges in 2005. He maintained his innocence until his death.

For his part, Mason said if there ever was any inappropriate activity from Michael, he never saw it.

"I don't feel in that time that Michael was weird in any of the ways that people think of today," he said.

Still, he has followed the ongoing rumors and accusations that have been levied through the years against Michael, confessing he felt "sad for his life."

Mason reflected: "It went from the time when I was working with him, when he was quite normal, to absolutely insane."