Michael Jackson's Former Maid Speaks Out About Alleged Animal Cruelty She Witnessed At Neverland Ranch

"During one lunch break, I was down there with some of the maids, just looking at the animals. One of Michael's bodyguards, not an animal handler, just walked into the gated area, carrying a big white rabbit," she claimed. "On the edge of the pond, the guard flipped the rabbit upside down and pummeled its head into the cement."

McManus alleged that blood "spattered everywhere" and the guard then threw the rabbit inside of the gator enclosure. "It utterly shocked me to the point where I thought I was going to vomit, but instead I burst into tears," she continued.

Jackson famously purchased the ranch in 1988 and renovated the expansive property to include a full amusement park and a private zoo featuring all sorts of exotic animals. The Billy Jean performer lived there until 2005.