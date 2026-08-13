EXCLUSIVE: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Shifted Priorities From Hollywood to Tech After Backlash From Supporting Danny Masterson
Aug. 13 2026, Published 5:26 p.m. ET
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have gradually shifted their focus from Hollywood to tech investments as they plan their futures, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a source, Kutcher, 48, has had an "obsession" with the industry for some time, but Kunis, 42, is finally "making it her priority too."
Ashton Kutcher's Major Investments
The No Strings Attached actor has a history of making wise investments. He's supported wildly successful businesses like Uber, Airbnb and Bitcoin in their early days.
While the Family Guy voice actress claimed that she initially told her husband not to invest in those startups, thinking that they were terrible ideas, as they skyrocketed to success, she said she's "never been happier to be wrong."
"She finally realized while she loves movies and TV, her real future is going to be in following the path of becoming a serious investor, so she doesn’t have to depend on the unpredictable forces of fame," a source told Radar. "Ashton has helped her learn the ropes."
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's Character Letters Explained
Insiders have also claimed Kunis and Kutcher have been contemplating stepping away from the spotlight after they faced backlash for sending character letters supporting former That 70's Show star Danny Masterson.
Back in July 2023, Kutcher called his former sitcom co-star "an extraordinarily honest and intentional human being," who treated people "with decency, equality, and generosity," in a letter sent to a judge.
Mila Kunis Dubbed Danny Masterson an 'Outstanding Older Brother Figure'
As for Kunis, she claimed that Masterson had "exceptional character."
"I first met Danny during our time working together on That 70’s Show, and from the very beginning, I could sense his innate goodness and genuine nature," she said at the time. "Throughout our time together, Danny has proven to be an amazing friend, confidant, and, above all, an outstanding older brother figure to me. His caring nature and ability to offer guidance have been instrumental in my growth both personally and professionally."
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Apologize for Danny Masterson Defense
After the pair swiftly faced criticism for their defense of the now-convicted r-pist, Kunis and Kutcher released an apology video on social media addressing the situation.
"We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson," Kutcher said at the time. "A couple of months ago, Danny's family reached out to us. And they asked us to write character letters to represent the person that we knew for 25 years so that the judge could take that into full consideration relative to the sentencing."
Kunis also clarified that they "support victims" and "will continue to do so in the future."
"Our heart goes out to every single person who’s ever been a victim of s-xual assault, s-xual abuse or r-pe," she added.
Masterson is serving out 30 years to life behind bars.