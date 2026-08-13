EXCLUSIVE: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Shifted Priorities From Hollywood to Tech After Backlash From Supporting Danny Masterson

After the pair swiftly faced criticism for their defense of the now-convicted r-pist, Kunis and Kutcher released an apology video on social media addressing the situation.

"We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson," Kutcher said at the time. "A couple of months ago, Danny's family reached out to us. And they asked us to write character letters to represent the person that we knew for 25 years so that the judge could take that into full consideration relative to the sentencing."

Kunis also clarified that they "support victims" and "will continue to do so in the future."

"Our heart goes out to every single person who’s ever been a victim of s-xual assault, s-xual abuse or r-pe," she added.

Masterson is serving out 30 years to life behind bars.