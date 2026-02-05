EXCLUSIVE: Dude! Where's My Career? 'Canceled' Ashton Kutcher Left Wondering Where It All Went Wrong After Danny Masterson Scandal

Dethroned prime-time prince Ashton Kutcher is hoping for a comeback with his role in Ryan Murphy's FX TV series The Beauty after losing his cachet in Hollywood over his friendships with convicted sex creeps Danny Masterson and Sean "Diddy" Combs, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

"Back in the day, Ashton was a huge player in Hollywood, landing one role after another," an insider shared.

"Now he's pinning all his hopes on his new series to put him back in the spotlight. He hopes people can forgive and forget the shameful things he's been involved in over the years."