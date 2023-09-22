Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Megyn Kelly

'Genuinely Terrible Human Being': Megyn Kelly Ridicules President Joe Biden's 'Failures as a Father' Over Hunter's Addiction Battle

megyn kelly joe biden failures as a father
Source: THE MEGYN KELLY SHOW/YOUTUBE, MEGA

Megyn Kelly discussed Joe Biden's 'failure as a father' with guest Dan Bongino.

By:

Sep. 22 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Megyn Kelly mocked Joe Biden's "failures as a father" while discussing embattled first son Hunter's legal troubles and past addiction battles, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kelly ridiculed Joe's parenting with guest Dan Bongino on her SiriusXM program, The Megyn Kelly Show.

biden trump cbs poll
Source: MEGA

Kelly's guest branded Joe Biden a 'sicko' who wasn't a 'loving father.'

Kelly kicked off the scathing discussion on how the Democrat president allegedly failed his son by criticizing media coverage of Hunter's legal woes. Kelly played a montage of television interviews and panel discussions about how Joe was handling Hunter's numerous scandals.

In one featured clip, former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the "heartbroken" president was "worried about his son."

Another clip featured The View co-host Ana Navarro discussing the egregious errors in judgment made by addicts who do "really stupid s---."

Source: THE MEGYN KELLY SHOW/YOUTUBE

Kelly laughed at the suggestion that Hunter Biden's addiction stemmed from 'survivors guilt.'

The montage ended with another take made on the daytime talk show. Joy Behar spoke about Hunter being in the same car accident that killed his mother and sister, which she said likely left him with "survivor's guilt."

Kelly laughed as she mocked the possibility that Hunter's substance abuse issues could be linked to the fatal accident. "Oh my god, Dan. This is all his survivor guilt!" she said.

hunter biden burner phone
Source: MEGA

Kelly and Bongino questioned the moral intentions of Hunter being sent overseas on business.

Bongino said that "everyone" knows someone who struggles with addiction then asked Kelly if she would ever send an addict over to "deal with the Chinese Communist Party and the corrupt Moscow mayor's wife."

Kelly enthusiastically agreed with her guest as he continued, "Imagine the stress of doing that and, by the way, so you can grift off them and give half the money to Pop or take half the money from your drug-addicted kid."

"You're telling me that's a good father?" Bongino said of Joe. "You are an a------. You are a scumbag. And not only is he not a good father, he is an awful father and a genuinely terrible human being."

biden
Source: MEGA

Bongino said the president was an 'awful father' and 'genuinely terrible human being.'

Bongino doubled down on his hatred and claimed that "instead of getting his son treatment, he put him out at the tip of the spear of the Biden crime family grifting brigade."

Kelly thanked her guest for his point and it's been "driving me nuts all along."

"I do have people in my family, someone who is very close to me who's an addict, and this is the last thing you would do with them is actually put them in any sort of position of prominence or something that would add stress to their lives," Kelly said while noting Hunter's business dealings were at the "time he was very actively using and in and out of rehab."

Kelly said it wasn't "a mystery to Joe Biden what was going on with his son."

"He knew full well. [Hunter] was in the throughs of addiction and [Joe] didn't care," the host claimed.

Bongino further accused Joe of turning a blind eye to Hunter's problems and suggested the Secret Service sent reports back to Washington D.C. on what the first son was doing while away on business.

"That ain't a loving dad, man. That's a sicko," Kelly's guest said. "He's a really troubled individual who's probably a worse human being than his son Hunter."

