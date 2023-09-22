'Genuinely Terrible Human Being': Megyn Kelly Ridicules President Joe Biden's 'Failures as a Father' Over Hunter's Addiction Battle

Kelly kicked off the scathing discussion on how the Democrat president allegedly failed his son by criticizing media coverage of Hunter's legal woes. Kelly played a montage of television interviews and panel discussions about how Joe was handling Hunter's numerous scandals.

In one featured clip, former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the "heartbroken" president was "worried about his son."

Another clip featured The View co-host Ana Navarro discussing the egregious errors in judgment made by addicts who do "really stupid s---."