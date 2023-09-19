President Joe Biden Fears He 'Might Be Dead' Before Hunter's Legal Troubles Are Resolved: 'He Cries Every Day'
President Joe Biden is reportedly worried that he will not live long enough to see his embattled son’s various legal troubles resolved, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come after Hunter Biden was indicted on three federal gun charges last week, the 80-year-old president reportedly expressed concerns that he “might die” before Hunter’s legal issues are resolved.
According to NBC News, both President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are “resigned to the fact that Hunter’s legal problems will likely worsen in the months ahead.”
An insider close to the first family told the outlet that Biden “lamented out loud” that “he might be dead before his son’s case would be resolved.”
“Every day, this president wakes up and thinks about his deceased son and probably cries every day,” another White House source – former Jill Biden press secretary Michael LaRosa – said regarding the president’s late son, Beau Biden.
“And the weight of Hunter’s legal troubles is equally emotionally taxing,” LaRosa added.
Meanwhile, President Biden also reportedly refuses to receive any advice about his embattled 53-year-old son – particularly as Hunter’s legal troubles pose a significant risk to Biden’s ongoing 2024 re-election campaign.
“Everybody walks around on eggshells in the West Wing,” one White House insider told NBC News regarding the matter.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hunter has suffered a number of legal issues over the course of the past few months.
The embattled first son’s initial plea deal on federal tax charges fell apart in July, and Hunter was slapped with three federal gun charges last week.
- ‘Lots of Luck’: Joe Biden Laughs at Impeachment Inquiry Launched by Republicans as President’s Poll Numbers Plummet
- 'Bidens Are Criminals': Armed Protestor Stands Outside Joe Biden's Delaware Home as President's Motorcade 'Passed Right By'
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Demands Joe Biden Provide Him Secret Service Protection After Gunman Scare
The three federal gun charges filed against Hunter in Delaware on September 14 related to allegations he lied about his crack cocaine addiction when filling out a federal background check form while purchasing a firearm in October 2018.
Hunter faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in federal prison if he is convicted on all three gun charges.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Meanwhile, President Biden’s son could face additional indictments in Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles for tax fraud and illegal foreign lobbying charges.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Hunter’s legal team filed a lawsuit against the IRS on Monday over allegations that two agents “targeted and sought to embarrass” the first son by disclosing his confidential tax information.
According to the recently filed lawsuit, Hunter’s legal team claimed that IRS agents Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler “willfully, knowingly, and/or by gross negligence, unlawfully disclosed Mr. Biden’s confidential tax information.”
Hunter demanded $1,000 in damages for “each and every unauthorized disclosure of his tax returns.”
“Biden is the son of the President of the United States,” Monday’s lawsuit against the IRS read. “He has all the same responsibilities as any other American citizen, and the IRS can and should make certain that he abides by those responsibilities.”