EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Issued With Dark Warning She's In Line for 'Princess Diana-Style Death Plot' If She And Harry 'Don't Shut Up About the Royal Family'

Royal biographer Anne Pasternak – who wrote a book on Diana – has made the shock claim Markle, 43, was seen as a "threat" by Buckingham Palace.

She said before Markle and Harry made a break for the U.S. and quit their duties as senior royals: "I fear if Meghan and Harry's star rises too high that will be perceived as the courtiers Princess Diana called men in grey as a threat to the heir.

"Meghan cannot set the agenda, she has to toe the line, and support the monarch and heir. I don’t think she realizes that."

Diana also feared courtiers she referred to as "men in gray" were plotting against her during her calamitous marriage to Price Charles as they hated the way she modernized the monarchy.

It was one of the conspiracy theories investigated by the Met Police as part of its Operation Paget inquiry.

The force probed almost 200 claims – mainly brought by former Harrods boss Mohammed Al Fayed, the father of Di's lover Dodi – there was a conspiracy to murder the princess by the royals and a MI6-orchestrated murder squad.

Al Fayed went to his grave convinced the couple was killed as part of a "racist" British establishment plot to prevent Diana marrying his Muslim son, as this would have left Prince Harry and Prince William with an Egyptian stepfather.