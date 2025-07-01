EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Issued With Dark Warning She's In Line for 'Princess Diana-Style Death Plot' If She And Harry 'Don't Shut Up About the Royal Family'
Meghan Markle is being warned to keep her mouth shut about the Royal Family – or face having her life snuffed out by a shady network of 'Gray Men' feared to have plotted Princess Diana's death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Conspiracy theorists are convinced a shady mob of secret service "enforcers" were behind "staging" the princess' 1997 car smash, and are now warning the Duchess of Sussex may be set for a similar grim fate.
Bleak Theories
Royal biographer Anne Pasternak – who wrote a book on Diana – has made the shock claim Markle, 43, was seen as a "threat" by Buckingham Palace.
She said before Markle and Harry made a break for the U.S. and quit their duties as senior royals: "I fear if Meghan and Harry's star rises too high that will be perceived as the courtiers Princess Diana called men in grey as a threat to the heir.
"Meghan cannot set the agenda, she has to toe the line, and support the monarch and heir. I don’t think she realizes that."
Diana also feared courtiers she referred to as "men in gray" were plotting against her during her calamitous marriage to Price Charles as they hated the way she modernized the monarchy.
It was one of the conspiracy theories investigated by the Met Police as part of its Operation Paget inquiry.
The force probed almost 200 claims – mainly brought by former Harrods boss Mohammed Al Fayed, the father of Di's lover Dodi – there was a conspiracy to murder the princess by the royals and a MI6-orchestrated murder squad.
Al Fayed went to his grave convinced the couple was killed as part of a "racist" British establishment plot to prevent Diana marrying his Muslim son, as this would have left Prince Harry and Prince William with an Egyptian stepfather.
Operation Paget concluded in an 832-page report the claims were baseless conspiracy theories, and blamed the August 31, 1997 deaths of Di, 36, and her lover Dodi, 42, on their chauffeur Henri Paul, who was three times over the French drink-driving limit according to police toxicology reports.
But among the millions of people who believe Di was murdered are photographers who spent their lives snapping the tragic royal.
They also remain convinced "men in gray" orchestrated her death – then tried to cover their tracks by stealing their images of the royal and her death scene.
Veteran French pap Lionel Cherruault who spent years photographing Diana referred directly to "men in gray" when talking about the royal’s death.
In a book titled Death Of A Princess by Thomas Sancton and Scott MacLeod, Lionel is quoted saying his home was mysteriously burgled after the royal's fatal car crash.
It says a police officer visited his house after the investigation into the robbery to warn him it was not an ordinary crime.
The book adds: "The next day, a police detective appeared at the apartment. 'I must tell you something,' he said clutching a sheaf of papers in his hand.
"I've just read this report. I have to confirm that you were not burgled."
"'You mean they were gray men?" said Cherruault, using Diana's euphemism for the assassins she feared were out to get her.
Conspiracy Nuts
But the cops shut down a probe into the burglary of his pictures.
One of the many conspiracy theories on how Diana died is that MI6 agents flashed a blinding light in front of her Mercedes, forcing her driver to crash.
Many believe photographers in the Paris tunnel where Di's Merc crashed captured evidence of the light
Photographer James Andanson was a pap many believe to have been recruited by MI6 agents and forced to become part of Di’s assassination team.
Three years after Diana's death, on May 2000, he was found in a burnt-out BMW at thick woodland near his home in Montpellier, south of France.
Even though he had two bullet wounds in his head, it was ruled he took his own life.
Darryn Lyons, 53 – dubbed 'Mr Paparazzi' while running London-based agency Big Pictures during the 1990s – is also convinced Diana was assassinated.
He was one of the first people to be sent photographs of Diana's death scene.
His offices were almost immediately targeted in the aftermath of Di's death, in what he believes was a burglary in an attempt by the secret services to obtain the snaps.
He has said days after Di's death he came to his office to find it in darkness, with the cause of the power loss never identified.
His Big Pictures agency was also hit with telephone death threats, and Lyons then heard a ticking noise at the premises he reported as a bomb – before becoming convinced the agency's phones were bugged after hearing "clicking noises on the line."
On September 2, 1997, Darryn handed over copies of the Diana death pictures he had been sent to a police constable from Islington Police Station.
He has since said he feels "lucky not to have been killed in all the cloak and dagger stuff" in the wake of Diana's death.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "With all this evidence, Meghan and Harry should learn to shut up.
"Harry and her's repeated attacks on the royal family could end very badly."