Meghan Markle 'Refuses' to Return to U.S. for FBI Questioning Over Dad's Child Abuse Scandal
Nov. 11 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is reportedly willing to cooperate with federal investigators probing the vile child s----- abuse allegations against her father, Thomas Markle Sr., but the formerly self-described "Daddy's girl" is allegedly drawing a line when it comes to returning to American soil, RadarOnline.com.
The 45-year-old and her husband, Prince Harry, 42, abruptly packed up their Montecito, California, lives in August and headed across the pond for a new life in the U.K. Now, Meghan reportedly has no plans to return to the U.S., where FBI investigators are said to be eager to grill her about exactly what she knew – and when – regarding the disturbing allegations against her father.
Meghan Markle Will Allegedly Speak to FBI Only If Interview Takes Place in U.K.
Hollywood insider Rob Shuter spoke about the developing situation on his Tuesday, November 10 Naughty But Nice YouTube show, revealing, "One source told me the following quote: 'Meghan wants to cooperate, but has made it clear that she has nothing to hide. However, she is not willing to get on a plane and come to America to be questioned.'"
The longtime publicist continued, "The source told me, quote, 'The position is simple. Meghan will speak to the FBI, but the meeting needs to happen in Britain. She isn't refusing any questions. She is just preparing herself to answer them in Britain.'"
'There Are Lots of Questions Here'
Shuter noted that "British law is slightly different to American law. So maybe that's what it is. Maybe proximity to the crown, to the king, is going to give her something that she desperately needs. But there are lots of questions here."
Unlike on U.S. soil, where federal agents can exercise their investigative and arrest powers directly, questioning in Britain generally requires cooperation with U.K. authorities, potentially complicating the process and giving Meghan more control over the circumstances if she gives the FBI a voluntary interview.
Thomas Markle Arrested After L.A. Storage Facility Raids
The former Hollywood lighting director was arrested on November 6 after FBI agents raided two Los Angeles area storage facilities he owned for several decades and found a horrifying collection of images allegedly showing a younger-looking Thomas with prepubescent girls, with some photographs believed to have been taken in the Philippines.
FBI agents seized approximately 78 items, including photographic slides, film negatives, and books suspected of containing child sexual abuse material, as Thomas is facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted on the one count of possessing child s----- abuse material.
Meghan Markle Was Aware of Allegations Against Her Dad Since 2018
Meghan's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., reportedly first blew the whistle on his father on July 10, alerting the FBI and other U.S. authorities about suspected child s----- abuse material before taking his allegations to Philippine police in October, when he handed over four boxes of purported evidence.
In a strange coincidence of timing, Meghan and Harry uprooted their family and moved to the U.K. in August without explanation.
A day after Thomas Sr's scandal broke on October 22, Meghan released a statement revealing she had been aware of vile claims about her dad for years.
“In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father, and I was given assurances that these were being investigated," the former actress shared.
Meghan has since been engulfed in a firestorm of backlash, with critics and child s------ abuse survivors demanding answers about why she apparently failed to follow up on the deeply troubling allegations made by Thomas' first wife, Roslyn Loveless.
The ex-royal has faced mounting questions over why she seemingly never personally sounded the alarm after learning Loveless had accused her ex-husband of confessing to traveling overseas to have s-x with underage girls.