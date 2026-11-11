Meghan Markle 'Refuses' to Return to U.S. for FBI Questioning Over Dad's Child Abuse Scandal

Meghan's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., reportedly first blew the whistle on his father on July 10, alerting the FBI and other U.S. authorities about suspected child s----- abuse material before taking his allegations to Philippine police in October, when he handed over four boxes of purported evidence.

In a strange coincidence of timing, Meghan and Harry uprooted their family and moved to the U.K. in August without explanation.

A day after Thomas Sr's scandal broke on October 22, Meghan released a statement revealing she had been aware of vile claims about her dad for years.

“In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father, and I was given assurances that these were being investigated," the former actress shared.

Meghan has since been engulfed in a firestorm of backlash, with critics and child s------ abuse survivors demanding answers about why she apparently failed to follow up on the deeply troubling allegations made by Thomas' first wife, Roslyn Loveless.

The ex-royal has faced mounting questions over why she seemingly never personally sounded the alarm after learning Loveless had accused her ex-husband of confessing to traveling overseas to have s-x with underage girls.