Meghan Markle Roasted Over 'Juvenile' Kissing Photos with Prince Harry in Birthday Tribute: 'Stop with the Prove It Game'
Sept. 17 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has been roasted for sharing another PDA display seemingly designed to show the world just how in love she and Prince Harry remain, as the couple passionately made out while their two children wandered in the distance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 45-year-old shared the black-and-white snapshot kissing Harry as part of her 42nd birthday tribute to her husband, gushing in the caption, "He’s simply the best. Happy birthday, my love."
Meghan Markle Shares Makeout Photo With Prince Harry
Markle also included photos showing the prince with their children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, playing the doting dad.
But it was the California native's loved-up photo with her husband that left some critics raging, as Markle donned a flowing white, wedding-like dress and tenderly cupped Harry's face with her hand while the pair locked lips.
The duo appeared lost in their own love in the stylized photo, with their children walking around the grapevines far behind them.
'Please Just Stop With the Juvenile Kissing Pics'
Critics on Reddit bristled at Markle's makeout photo with Harry.
"Please just stop with the juvenile kissing pics! Enough. Stop with the prove-it game," one user sneered, referencing the former actress explaining how she was "so done" with playing the "prove-it game" on an April 28, 2025, appearance on pal Jamie Kern Lima's podcast.
"They need to prove how much in love they are and that they aren't on the verge of a divorce," a second speculated.
"They're gross. We are not interested in images of middle-aged people constantly smooching. Have a little dignity! Lay off the pawing for the cameras act," a third Redditor complained.
"Isn’t it ironic that she can capture the most romantic and passionate poses, especially kissing shots, no matter where she is? Like, there isn’t a venue where she hasn’t been seen kissing in such a staged manner! And don’t even talk about the children running around unattended!" a fourth person fumed.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Intense PDA Mocked on 'SNL UK'
A fifth pointed out how Saturday Night Live UK just ran a skit that "made fun of that juvenile kissy thing."
In the sketch that aired on September 12, actors Jack Shep and Ayoade Bamgboye played Harry and Markle as they interrupted a quiet weekend King Charles III and Queen Camilla were having at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
The actors spent much of the skit pawing all over each other, mocking the couple's now-infamous penchant for over-the-top PDA wherever they go, while begging Charles for money upon their move back to the U.K.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Embroiled in Ongoing U.K. Security Drama
The Sussexes stunned royal watchers with their dramatic about-face by returning to the U.K. in late August with almost no notice after spending six years building a new life in California following their bombshell 2020 Megxit.
The move marked a shocking reversal for Harry, who infamously told the BBC in 2025: "I can't see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point," while airing his long-running fears about safety and security in his homeland.
Despite the couple now undergoing fresh security reviews, they have already sparked major drama since their return, yanking Archie and Lilibet out of their new school after just two days amid concerns from their "security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements."
The apparent breaking point came after the family's security "convoy" became separated in heavy traffic during drop-offs at the elite prep school, throwing yet another public spotlight on the Sussexes' controversial protection demands