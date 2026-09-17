Meghan Markle Roasted Over 'Juvenile' Kissing Photos with Prince Harry in Birthday Tribute: 'Stop with the Prove It Game'

Critics on Reddit bristled at Markle's makeout photo with Harry.

"Please just stop with the juvenile kissing pics! Enough. Stop with the prove-it game," one user sneered, referencing the former actress explaining how she was "so done" with playing the "prove-it game" on an April 28, 2025, appearance on pal Jamie Kern Lima's podcast.

"They need to prove how much in love they are and that they aren't on the verge of a divorce," a second speculated.

"They're gross. We are not interested in images of middle-aged people constantly smooching. Have a little dignity! Lay off the pawing for the cameras act," a third Redditor complained.

"Isn’t it ironic that she can capture the most romantic and passionate poses, especially kissing shots, no matter where she is? Like, there isn’t a venue where she hasn’t been seen kissing in such a staged manner! And don’t even talk about the children running around unattended!" a fourth person fumed.