EXCLUSIVE: Megan Fox Being Warned by Pals Not To Get Back With 'Playboy' Ex MGK After He Got Cozy With Sydney Sweeney in Vegas

Megan Fox has been told in no uncertain terms by close friends to steer clear of her ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly after his recent cozy night out with actress Sydney Sweeney in Las Vegas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A pal of MGK's – real name Colson Baker – warned: "Colson’s always going to be Colson."

And an insider told us Megan has admitted: "I’m not sure anyone has ever loved me the way he does," – sparking fears she is going to take him back.

Another source said: "Megan may be beautiful, but she has body hang ups and doesn't like the idea of Sydney turning MGK's head instead of her."