EXCLUSIVE: Megan Fox Being Warned by Pals Not To Get Back With 'Playboy' Ex MGK After He Got Cozy With Sydney Sweeney in Vegas
Megan Fox has been told in no uncertain terms by close friends to steer clear of her ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly after his recent cozy night out with actress Sydney Sweeney in Las Vegas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A pal of MGK's – real name Colson Baker – warned: "Colson’s always going to be Colson."
And an insider told us Megan has admitted: "I’m not sure anyone has ever loved me the way he does," – sparking fears she is going to take him back.
Another source said: "Megan may be beautiful, but she has body hang ups and doesn't like the idea of Sydney turning MGK's head instead of her."
Nightmare Relationship
Transformers actress Fox and punk rocker MGK, 35, officially split late last year amid reports of infidelity, which he has denied.
We can reveal fears of a rekindling romance between the pair have been sparked after MGK was spotted getting close to Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, 27, at the Palm Tree Beach Club opening earlier this month.
According to our eyewitnesses, MGK was seen leaning in to whisper in Sweeney’s ear before she reached up to touch his shoulder, the two eventually hugging.
Even though the photos shared later showed them posing innocently with mutual friend Patrick Schwarzenegger, partygoers claimed the one-on-one moment felt "far more intimate" than friendship.
One insider said: "MGK's saying everything Megan wants to hear – that he’s remorseful, he’s changed, he wants to be a family. But then he’s out in Vegas whispering in Sydney’s ear like he’s still on tour with a backstage pass to every woman in the room."
The rapper and Sweeney go way back – they first met in 2019 while filming Big Time Adolescence, and he later cast her in his directorial debut, Downfalls High, in 2021.
At the time, MGK had been dating Fox for about a year, while Sweeney was still with her long-time partner, producer Jonathan Davino, 41.
Head Turner
Their recent flirtation comes just two months after Fox gave birth to her and MGK’s daughter in March.
Even though the couple had ended their engagement last December, MGK reportedly remains heavily involved with the baby.
A friend close to Fox said: "She’s smitten with him and always has been. But her friends have had enough of her to'ing and fro'ing as they think it's dangerous for her mental health.
"They’ve picked her up off the floor too many times to count. Watching her go soft on him again is like watching someone walk straight back into a burning building.’
Fox and MGK’s relationship has been a headline-making rollercoaster since they got together in 2020.
From blood-drinking rituals and ‘shamanic bonding ceremonies’ to their now-infamous thorn ring engagement, the couple have become synonymous with chaotic passion.
In 2022, the pair announced their engagement with Fox writing online: ‘Just as in every lifetime before this one… I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood.’
Crazy in Love
Despite their intensity, cracks started to show last year.
Fox admitted in an interview the couple had tried "every form of therapy that exists," and friends later revealed the actress had found troubling messages on MGK’s phone while six months pregnant.
"It wasn't the first time she caught him up to something," a source told us – adding: "But this time it cut deeper. She wanted to believe he'd grown up. Instead, he was still playing the same games."
Now, friends are worried the cycle is starting again.
"We're practically begging her not to let him in again," said one pal. "It's always sweet words and sad eyes until the next scandal. Meg's a mother now – she needs more than thorns and theatrics in her life from Colson."
Still, the bond between the stars – both emotional and parental – may prove hard to break.
Fox shares three other children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green: Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, eight.
And according to a friend, it's that shared family life that keeps the door open.
They said: "She says he's actually a great dad. Diapers, lullabies – the whole thing.
"And when she sees that side of him, her heart just melts. That's the part that's hardest to let go of."