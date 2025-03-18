Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Meg Ryan, 63, 'Dangerously Addicted' to Plastic Surgery, Top Doc Warns — 'Her Face Looks Like a Frozen Mask!'

meg ryan addicted plastic surgery top doc frozen mask
Source: MEGA

Meg Ryan is feared to be 'dangerously addicted' to plastic surgery.

March 18 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Meg Ryan's shocking appearance at the Oscars proves her girl-next-door good looks are yesterday's news – and that the dethroned rom-com queen has marred her mug with too much plastic surgery, Botox and fillers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Her face looks like a frozen mask and her cheekbones are comically overemphasized," one Hollywood insider told us.

Top plastic surgeons add the 63-year-old When Harry Met Sally, sweetheart, seems to be a victim of an addiction to nips and tucks – and way too much filler – which have all turned out disastrously.

meg ryan addicted plastic surgery top doc frozen mask
Source: MEGA

Experts say Meg Ryan's eyelid surgery and neck lift may have led to the above mangled results

"She's likely had a lower eyelid blepharoplasty that appears botched," Seattle surgeon Dr. Javad Sajan said. "Her neck skin is irregular and bunches – especially when she turns her head. This leads me to believe she likely had a neck lift where adequate muscle tightening was not done."

Sajan also suggested Ryan's retracting nostrils may be from cartilage damage that occurred while surgically altering her sniffer.

meg ryan addicted plastic surgery top doc frozen mask
Source: MEGA

Surgeons believe Ryan has undergone extensive work including fillers and a facelift.

Atlanta-based plastic surgeon Dr. Nicholas Jones agreed "haggard-looking" Ryan has likely had "a ton of work," including fillers, Botox, a facelift, rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery and other procedures.

And San Francisco plastic surgeon Dr. Jonathan Kaplan believes that Ryan should trade fillers for a good facelift.

"When you rely too much on fillers, it results in a blown-up appearance," he said. "A smooth facelift with some fat grafting can restore her natural beauty without looking too overdone."

meg ryan addicted plastic surgery top doc frozen mask
Source: MEGA

Far too many fillers may have altered Ryan's look, with experts suggesting she should opt for a full facelift.

Meanwhile, Tinseltown sources said Ryan may be scrambling to improve her appearance to heat up her cooled career.

However, an insider added: "The irony is that she may have only made the situation worse."

