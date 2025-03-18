EXCLUSIVE: Meg Ryan, 63, 'Dangerously Addicted' to Plastic Surgery, Top Doc Warns — 'Her Face Looks Like a Frozen Mask!'

Meg Ryan's shocking appearance at the Oscars proves her girl-next-door good looks are yesterday's news – and that the dethroned rom-com queen has marred her mug with too much plastic surgery, Botox and fillers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Her face looks like a frozen mask and her cheekbones are comically overemphasized," one Hollywood insider told us.

Top plastic surgeons add the 63-year-old When Harry Met Sally, sweetheart, seems to be a victim of an addiction to nips and tucks – and way too much filler – which have all turned out disastrously.