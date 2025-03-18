EXCLUSIVE: Meg Ryan, 63, 'Dangerously Addicted' to Plastic Surgery, Top Doc Warns — 'Her Face Looks Like a Frozen Mask!'
Meg Ryan's shocking appearance at the Oscars proves her girl-next-door good looks are yesterday's news – and that the dethroned rom-com queen has marred her mug with too much plastic surgery, Botox and fillers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Her face looks like a frozen mask and her cheekbones are comically overemphasized," one Hollywood insider told us.
Top plastic surgeons add the 63-year-old When Harry Met Sally, sweetheart, seems to be a victim of an addiction to nips and tucks – and way too much filler – which have all turned out disastrously.
"She's likely had a lower eyelid blepharoplasty that appears botched," Seattle surgeon Dr. Javad Sajan said. "Her neck skin is irregular and bunches – especially when she turns her head. This leads me to believe she likely had a neck lift where adequate muscle tightening was not done."
Sajan also suggested Ryan's retracting nostrils may be from cartilage damage that occurred while surgically altering her sniffer.
Atlanta-based plastic surgeon Dr. Nicholas Jones agreed "haggard-looking" Ryan has likely had "a ton of work," including fillers, Botox, a facelift, rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery and other procedures.
And San Francisco plastic surgeon Dr. Jonathan Kaplan believes that Ryan should trade fillers for a good facelift.
"When you rely too much on fillers, it results in a blown-up appearance," he said. "A smooth facelift with some fat grafting can restore her natural beauty without looking too overdone."
Meanwhile, Tinseltown sources said Ryan may be scrambling to improve her appearance to heat up her cooled career.
However, an insider added: "The irony is that she may have only made the situation worse."