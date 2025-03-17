EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Veteran Craig T Nelson Reveals the One Item on His 'Bucket List' As 80-Year-Old Looks Back at Epic Movie Career

Screen veteran Craig T. Nelson is starring in a new film called Green and Gold, which is about a struggling dairy farmer who bets everything on a Green Bay Packers championship game to save his land, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

You may remember him from the hit series Coach, in which he starred as the head coach of a university football team who eats, sleeps and lives football.

But there's much more to the 80-year-old actor than football. Here, he's shared a dozen more interesting things about his life.