EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Veteran Craig T Nelson Reveals the One Item on His 'Bucket List' As 80-Year-Old Looks Back at Epic Movie Career
Screen veteran Craig T. Nelson is starring in a new film called Green and Gold, which is about a struggling dairy farmer who bets everything on a Green Bay Packers championship game to save his land, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
You may remember him from the hit series Coach, in which he starred as the head coach of a university football team who eats, sleeps and lives football.
But there's much more to the 80-year-old actor than football. Here, he's shared a dozen more interesting things about his life.
1. The entertainer I looked up to when I was growing up was Marlon Brando.
2. My most valuable possession is my Bible. To decompress quietly after a hectic day, I spent time quietly alone with God.
3. My first car was a 1949 Chevy Coupe.
4. My first job was bagging groceries.
5. The most star-struck moment I've ever had was when I met John Wayne.
6. If I could only watch one movie for the rest of my life, it would be To Kill a Mockingbird.
7. My favorite book is Victor Hugo's Les Misérables.
8. When I was younger, my celebrity crush was Spartacus actress Jean Simmons.
9. My favorite way to spend a weekend is writing my book and visiting my children and grandchildren.
10. The childhood memory that makes me smile the most is playing baseball in the park in my hometown of Spokane, Wash., with the kids from the neighborhood.
11. My favorite meal is a rib eye steak – grilled and medium rare with cream spinach.
12. The only thing left on my bucket list is to revisit Italy.