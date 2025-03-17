Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Craig T. Nelson
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Veteran Craig T Nelson Reveals the One Item on His 'Bucket List' As 80-Year-Old Looks Back at Epic Movie Career

Photo of Craig T Nelson
Source: MEGA

Hollywood icon Craig T. Nelson revealed his bucket list wish while reflecting on his epic movie career.

March 17 2025, Published 12:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Screen veteran Craig T. Nelson is starring in a new film called Green and Gold, which is about a struggling dairy farmer who bets everything on a Green Bay Packers championship game to save his land, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

You may remember him from the hit series Coach, in which he starred as the head coach of a university football team who eats, sleeps and lives football.

But there's much more to the 80-year-old actor than football. Here, he's shared a dozen more interesting things about his life.

Article continues below advertisement
craig t nelson bucket list movie career
Source: IMDB; MEGA

Craig T. Nelson admires Marlon Brando, met John Wayne, and loves 'To Kill a Mockingbird.'

Article continues below advertisement

1. The entertainer I looked up to when I was growing up was Marlon Brando.

2. My most valuable possession is my Bible. To decompress quietly after a hectic day, I spent time quietly alone with God.

3. My first car was a 1949 Chevy Coupe.

4. My first job was bagging groceries.

Article continues below advertisement
craig t nelson bucket list movie career
Source: AARP/DISNEY

From driving a '49 Chevy Coupe to loving Jean Simmons, Nelson shared his favorites.

Article continues below advertisement

5. The most star-struck moment I've ever had was when I met John Wayne.

6. If I could only watch one movie for the rest of my life, it would be To Kill a Mockingbird.

7. My favorite book is Victor Hugo's Les Misérables.

8. When I was younger, my celebrity crush was Spartacus actress Jean Simmons.

9. My favorite way to spend a weekend is writing my book and visiting my children and grandchildren.

Article continues below advertisement
craig t nelson bucket list movie career
Source: FACTS.NET/INDIEWIRE.COM

Nelson said he treasures his Bible, dreams of Italy and enjoys weekends with his family.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
cocaine pills debt and swigging vodka at am radar reveals pamela bach hasselhoff tormented final days pp

EXCLUSIVE: Cocaine, Pills, Debt and Swigging Vodka at 11am — RADAR Reveals Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff's Tormented Final Days

jennifer lopez revenge romance new man revealed moved on with hunky new co star rumors grow ben affleck back ex wife jennifer garner pp

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez's 'Revenge Romance New Man' Revealed! How Diva Has 'Moved On' With Hunky New Co-Star — As Rumors Grow Her Former Husband Ben Affleck is Back With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner

10. The childhood memory that makes me smile the most is playing baseball in the park in my hometown of Spokane, Wash., with the kids from the neighborhood.

11. My favorite meal is a rib eye steak – grilled and medium rare with cream spinach.

12. The only thing left on my bucket list is to revisit Italy.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.