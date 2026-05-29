Aside from bold encounters with costume designers, Monroe was also known for repeatedly flubbing her lines during filming. One particular 3-word sentence repeatedly tripped her up.

She was meant to look through some dresser drawers and ask, "Where's the bourbon?"

What should have been quick and easy became at least 40 takes. It got so bad that director Billy Wilder pasted a copy of the line into the drawer, but then Marilyn forgot which drawer it was in.

It's also been rumored that she also occasionally had to read her lines held up from a board off-screen.

But co-star Jack Lemmon respected her as an actress nonetheless.

"She knew she was limited and go-----ed well knew what was right for Marilyn," he said once. "She wasn’t about to do anything else."