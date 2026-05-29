EXCLUSIVE: Marilyn Monroe's Scandalous on-Set Moment — 'Some Like It Hot' Star Exposed Herself to Costumer After He Said Tony Curtis Had a 'Nicer Butt'
May 29 2026, Updated 2:02 p.m. ET
Marilyn Monroe was known for her bombshell body – and she apparently wasn't afraid to show it off!
Ahead of what would have been the Hollywood starlet's 100th birthday, RadarOnline.com resurfaces a surprisingly saucy moment from the set of Some Like It Hot.
Marilyn Monroe's Bold Move
The shocking moment was born after Australian-American costumer Orry George Kelly joked to Monroe, "Tony Curtis has a nicer butt than you."
Not to be outdone, Marilyn reportedly pulled open her blouse a bit and replied, "Yeah, but he doesn’t have t--s like these!"
Marilyn Monroe Struggled With Her Lines
Aside from bold encounters with costume designers, Monroe was also known for repeatedly flubbing her lines during filming. One particular 3-word sentence repeatedly tripped her up.
She was meant to look through some dresser drawers and ask, "Where's the bourbon?"
What should have been quick and easy became at least 40 takes. It got so bad that director Billy Wilder pasted a copy of the line into the drawer, but then Marilyn forgot which drawer it was in.
It's also been rumored that she also occasionally had to read her lines held up from a board off-screen.
But co-star Jack Lemmon respected her as an actress nonetheless.
"She knew she was limited and go-----ed well knew what was right for Marilyn," he said once. "She wasn’t about to do anything else."
Marilyn Monroe's Scandalous Affair
The 1959 classic follows Joe (Tony Curtis) and Jerry (Jack Lemmon) who disguise themselves as ladies and join an all-women jazz band to hide from the Mafia after witnessing a murder.
"While Joe pretends to be a millionaire to win the band's sexy singer, Sugar (Marilyn Monroe), Jerry finds himself pursued by a real millionaire (Joe E. Brown) as things heat up and the mobsters close in," the plot summary reads on IMDb.
The film famously broke barriers in a time when what was shown on screen – including men dressing up as women – was intensely scrutinized.
But it was Monroe and Curtis' scandalous on-set affair when they were both married to their respective partners, Arthur Miller and Janet Leigh, that also shocked the world.
EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's 'MAGA Glastonbury' Dealt Huge Blow as String of Massive Acts Pull Out of Right-Wing Festival — 'His Fanbase is in Freefall'
Marilyn Monroe's Shocking Pregnancy
“When I was in bed with Marilyn, I was never sure, before, during or after, where her mind was,” Curtis shared in his memoir. “She was an actress. She could play a part. She could give the part what she thought a man wanted. I never asked for more. What I experienced with her was unforgettable.”
Their fling even resulted in Monroe becoming pregnant with their child.
Curtis said he was "stunned" when he learned that he was going to be a father to the actress' child.
"I just stood there. The room was so silent that I could hear tires screeching on Santa Monica Boulevard," he wrote in the tell-all.
However, she tragically suffered a miscarriage in 1958.
Four years later, Monroe passed away at only 36 years old. Her death was officially ruled a probable suicide by overdose, but has been the source of much speculation over the years.