EXCLUSIVE: Marilyn Monroe's Drug Secret Exposed in Never-Before-Heard Tapes — How Bombshell's Ex-Husband 'Foresaw' Her Death After Stomach-Pumping Horror

Miller said: "One time I brought doctors to pump her out because she had swallowed enough stuff (drugs) to kill her.

"So I felt she was in a very delicate psychological position. As it turned out, it took some years, but it happened. It was beyond my powers or anybody else's to hold her back.

"It was impossible for her to live, let alone with anybody. You couldn't go on with that intensity of life, and those drugs, and manage to survive."

One source familiar with the newly released recordings said Miller had long carried guilt about Monroe's decline despite believing there was little anyone could ultimately do to save her.

The insider added: "Arthur clearly loved Marilyn deeply, but these tapes reveal a man who felt overwhelmed and emotionally exhausted by the chaos surrounding her life."

Another source who has studied Monroe's life said the recordings painted a portrait of a woman trapped between fame, insecurity and addiction.

They added: "What stands out is how isolated Marilyn appeared to become. Arthur describes someone who increasingly distrusted everyone around her and who struggled to find stability even inside her marriage."