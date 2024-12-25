Your tip
Disgruntled Diva Lisa Vanderpump Cleaned House at 'Vanderpump Rules' As She was 'Worried Young Stars Were Getting More Attention Than Her'

lisa vanderpump cleaned house at vanderpump rules
Source: MEGA

Lisa Vanderpump, concerned that young stars were receiving more attention, made changes at 'Vanderpump Rules'.

Dec. 25 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Lisa Vanderpump had envy on the menu when she cleaned house at Vanderpump Rules because she worried the reality show's younger stars were getting more attention than her, insiders said.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgruntled diva, 64, was instrumental in getting the entire cast axed because she feared becoming a bit player on her own series.

lisa vanderpump cleaned house at vanderpump rules
Source: MEGA

Vanderpump cleaned house at 'Vanderpump Rules' over fears of losing the spotlight.

An insider revealed: "All of the cheating and catfighting was taking attention away from Lisa – and she wasn't going to let that happen."

Bravo recently announced the TV hit will be rebooted for next year's season 12 with a new group of players toiling at Vanderpump's SUR Restaurant & Lounge and her other hospitality holdings.

lisa vanderpump cleaned house at vanderpump rules
Source: MEGA

Cheating and catfights took the spotlight, so 'Vanderpump Rules' is getting a season 12 reboot.

Yet sources said the scorched-earth firings shocked mainstay stars Tom Sandoval, 42, Ariana Madix, 39, and Scheana Shay, 39, who believe the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum cruelly pulled the rug out from under them.

A show insider said: "The cast were becoming big stars in their own right, and they actually believed they were going to get raises – not get fired.

lisa vanderpump cleaned house at vanderpump rules
Source: MEGA

The 'Vanderpump Rules' cast was blindsided by firings after expecting raises.

"But they should have seen the writing on the wall. Their storylines became the star attraction on Vanderpump Rules – to the point where Lisa just seemed like window dressing and wasn't even on camera much.

"And all the people who have tuned in to Lisa on reality shows over the years know her ego wouldn't stand for second-class status, so she used her power as co-executive producer on the show to get rid of the bunch."

