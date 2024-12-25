Disgruntled Diva Lisa Vanderpump Cleaned House at 'Vanderpump Rules' As She was 'Worried Young Stars Were Getting More Attention Than Her'
Lisa Vanderpump had envy on the menu when she cleaned house at Vanderpump Rules because she worried the reality show's younger stars were getting more attention than her, insiders said.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgruntled diva, 64, was instrumental in getting the entire cast axed because she feared becoming a bit player on her own series.
An insider revealed: "All of the cheating and catfighting was taking attention away from Lisa – and she wasn't going to let that happen."
Bravo recently announced the TV hit will be rebooted for next year's season 12 with a new group of players toiling at Vanderpump's SUR Restaurant & Lounge and her other hospitality holdings.
Yet sources said the scorched-earth firings shocked mainstay stars Tom Sandoval, 42, Ariana Madix, 39, and Scheana Shay, 39, who believe the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum cruelly pulled the rug out from under them.
A show insider said: "The cast were becoming big stars in their own right, and they actually believed they were going to get raises – not get fired.
Dave Grohl 'Spending Christmas As a Family' With Wife Jordyn Blum and Three Daughters Months After Cheating Scandal and Secretly Welcoming a Baby With Mistress
"But they should have seen the writing on the wall. Their storylines became the star attraction on Vanderpump Rules – to the point where Lisa just seemed like window dressing and wasn't even on camera much.
"And all the people who have tuned in to Lisa on reality shows over the years know her ego wouldn't stand for second-class status, so she used her power as co-executive producer on the show to get rid of the bunch."