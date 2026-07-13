Lindsey Graham's Resurfaced Social Media Posts Revealed on 'The View' — Sunny Hostin Calls Out Late Senator's Shocking Turnaround on Trump Following His Death
July 13 2026, Updated 2:27 p.m. ET
Sunny Hostin shared evidence of Lindsey Graham's controversial turnaround on Donald Trump before his death at 71, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
On the Monday, July 13, episode of The View, Hostin read out resurfaced social media posts written by the late senator.
What Did Lindsey Graham Say About Donald Trump?
"If you look at his own words, Lindsey’s own words, in 2015, he calls Trump ‘a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot,'" she noted. "In 2016, he said, ‘If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed, and we will deserve it.’"
However, 10 years later, Hostin said Graham dubbed Trump the "greatest president of all time."
"May 27, 2026, he says, ‘They should change the Nobel Prize to the Trump Prize,’ and then finally on June 9, 2026, he says, ‘Mr. President, you’re not far behind God,'" she continued. "When you’re talking about a complicated legacy and someone who may have betrayed his country for power, that seems to be, in my view, what his legacy became."
Ana Navarro Speaks Out Against Celebrating Lindsey Graham's Death
However, the other co-hosts appeared to tread more lightly regarding voicing criticism of Graham so soon after his passing.
Ana Navarro, who said she had become a "friend" of Graham's for "many years" through late Senator John McCain, called out those "celebrating" and "rejoicing" his death.
"And listen, I know that Trump does that. He did it with Bob Mueller, he did it with John McCain, he did it with Rob Reiner," she added. "But it’s inhumane, and it’s really lacking empathy."
She also pointed out that the "dead person" wouldn't be hearing those comments, but his living family might.
"So, I think that for the benefit, for humanity, for having, you know, a normal decency towards the family of the dead, that just has to stop," Navarro claimed. "The fact that Donald Trump isn’t decent doesn’t mean the rest of us have to do it."
Additionally, Sara Haines admitted that some of the remarks she saw online after Graham's death did "disturb" her.
"He was a human, and so there were people that loved him," she pointed out. "There were people that cared for him, and whether I disagreed with him completely or not, he’s gone. And so my heart goes out to the people around him that are suffering."
Whoopi Goldberg Brands Lindsey Graham 'Complicated'
In conclusion, moderator Whoopi Goldberg conceded there were truths on both sides of the argument as she called Graham a "complicated cat."
"Some things I wish he really had paid more attention to," Goldberg added. "Like, I love that he was all about the Ukraine (war), but I wish he had stopped this one (Trump) from trying to put together Project 2025."
"None of us is perfect. …We make weird choices, and they’re not always the choices people want us to make the way they want us to make them," she continued. "And he lived with himself, and him and God will figure out whatever went on, but at this point in time, he’s gone. God rest his soul."
As Radar previously reported, Graham died on Saturday, July 11, from a "brief and sudden illness."
"Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period," the official statement read.