Lindsey Graham's Resurfaced Social Media Posts Revealed on 'The View' — Sunny Hostin Calls Out Late Senator's Shocking Turnaround on Trump Following His Death

"If you look at his own words, Lindsey’s own words, in 2015, he calls Trump ‘a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot,'" she noted. "In 2016, he said, ‘If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed, and we will deserve it.’"

However, 10 years later, Hostin said Graham dubbed Trump the "greatest president of all time."

"May 27, 2026, he says, ‘They should change the Nobel Prize to the Trump Prize,’ and then finally on June 9, 2026, he says, ‘Mr. President, you’re not far behind God,'" she continued. "When you’re talking about a complicated legacy and someone who may have betrayed his country for power, that seems to be, in my view, what his legacy became."