Leonardo DiCaprio's Dad for President?! A-Lister's Father 'Desperate' to launch Politics Career — And How He's Using Son's Fame as His Running Ticket

As part of his dream of becoming an overnight sensation politician, he orchestrated a clandestine dinner at New York’s famed Rao’s with conservative figures, sources told Rob Shuter of ShuterScoop.

"George thinks he can be the bridge between Hollywood and right‑wing power," one insider said – adding: "And he’s using Leo to get in the room."

The private meal at Rao’s in East Harlem on 19 June was attended by Leonardo, 50, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, 60; former NYPD detective and Fox News contributor Bo Dietl, 71, conservative radio host Sid Rosenberg, 58, media entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, 57 – and others.

Leonardo was bowled over by the guest list, believing he was there for a casual "networking dinner" rather than a politically charged strategy session, sources say.

Born in Los Angeles, George built a career in underground comics in the 1970s before transitioning into film cinematography.

He has largely remained out of the public eye until now, when insiders say he is pursuing a political role behind the scenes, leveraging his son's profile to connect with conservative influencers.