Leonardo DiCaprio's Dad for President?! A-Lister's Father 'Desperate' to launch Politics Career — And How He's Using Son's Fame as His Running Ticket
Leonardo DiCaprio's father is a nepo dad, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Oscar-winner's father George DiCaprio, 80, is piggybacking off his famous lad's fame to chase his dream of becoming the next Donald Trump.
Massive Ambitions
As part of his dream of becoming an overnight sensation politician, he orchestrated a clandestine dinner at New York’s famed Rao’s with conservative figures, sources told Rob Shuter of ShuterScoop.
"George thinks he can be the bridge between Hollywood and right‑wing power," one insider said – adding: "And he’s using Leo to get in the room."
The private meal at Rao’s in East Harlem on 19 June was attended by Leonardo, 50, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, 60; former NYPD detective and Fox News contributor Bo Dietl, 71, conservative radio host Sid Rosenberg, 58, media entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, 57 – and others.
Leonardo was bowled over by the guest list, believing he was there for a casual "networking dinner" rather than a politically charged strategy session, sources say.
Born in Los Angeles, George built a career in underground comics in the 1970s before transitioning into film cinematography.
He has largely remained out of the public eye until now, when insiders say he is pursuing a political role behind the scenes, leveraging his son's profile to connect with conservative influencers.
Shock Guest List
In a candid explanation of the New York dinner set-up he reckons will kick off his political career, a source close to the family said: "Leo thought it was a 'networking dinner' – not a political strategy session."
Friends of the actor also described him as "collateral" in his dad's power-plays.
Sources stress George's motives go way beyond social climbing.
One said: "By placing his son at the centre of a conservative‑leaning gathering, George appears to be crafting his own entry into political influence, arguing his age and creative background give him a fresh perspective on bridging cultural divides."
Hollywood colleagues say Leo was simply being a "dutiful son" by attending his power-hungry dad's do.
"He was just trying to be a good boy," said one friend,.
But the fallout has been swift.
Backlash
Fans of the actor – known for his environmental advocacy and liberal stances – have expressed concern over his surprise association with far‑right figures.
Social media commentators questioned how he could reconcile his public persona with this controversial gathering, suggesting the event could damage his long‑cultivated brand as a humanitarian.
One source told RadarOnline.com: "George's calculated use of his son's image comes at a risky time. Leonardo has garnered acclaim for his environmental activism – most notably through the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which has donated over $100 million to good causes since 1998."
"George may be attempting to redirect that goodwill toward political capital, repackaging Leo’s celebrity not as a headline tool but as a door-opener within conservative power structures."
George is apparently harboring ambitions of a formal advisory role or behind-the-scenes strategist in the corridors of power.
He has already begun attending further conservative events, introducing himself as Leonardo DiCaprio's father.
"George desperately wants in," said one insider. "And he's betting his son’s name will open the right doors."
They went on: "Whether Hollywood will embrace or reject George’s ambitions remains uncertain – but one thing is clear: with his 80th birthday behind him, he appears determined to embark on a late-stage career pivot, banking on his son’s fame to blaze a new political path."